Google appears to be working on a redesigned interface for its Messages app. The new layout was spotted in the beta version of the app recently, and it suggests that the changes could make some frequently used controls easier to access. The latest Google Messages beta reportedly changes the placement of the Gemini, Search and Start chat buttons. The new Google Messages interface reportedly features a Gemini button in the header, replacing the existing Search icon. The Start chat button is moved from the bottom right of the screen to the bottom centre.

Google Messages May Get Redesigned Interface

An APK teardown of the Google Messages app by Android Authority revealed that the app will get a new layout. The changes were spotted in the latest beta build, messages.android_20260917_03_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic, and the interface is not currently available to all users and could change before the wider release.

At present, Google Messages has the Start chat floating action button (FAB) in the bottom-right corner. The Gemini button sits above it, while the Search button is arranged in the top-right corner of the app.

As per screenshots of the revamped Google Messages interface, the Gemini shortcut moved into the top app bar, taking the position currently occupied by the Search icon. The Start chat button is shifted towards the bottom centre of the screen. The Search control is reportedly part of the bottom navigation area in the new interface, allowing users to access it quickly with one hand.

The redesigned interface reportedly also changes how the bottom controls are displayed when scrolling. When Google Messages is opened, the Start chat control will appear prominently at the bottom. As the user scrolls through conversations, the Start chat button will reportedly collapse, and the Search button expands in its place.

Google Messages is rumoured to overhaul the Search. The latest interface changes are likely to be part of Google's broader effort to prepare Google Messages for revamped search functionality. However, the updated design is still under development, and it is not clear when Google will make it available to users.