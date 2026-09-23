Vivo V80 is scheduled to be launched early next month, the smartphone maker recently announced. A new leak suggests that the tech firm will unveil another handset along with the new Vivo V80. The Vivo S2 FE will reportedly be launched in India alongside the Vivo V80. However, the company has yet to start teasing the debut of the second Vivo S2 series handset. Apart from this, the price range, key specifications, features, and colour options of the Vivo S2 FE have surfaced online. The rumoured Vivo S2 FE could go on sale in at least two colourways. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC.

Vivo S2 FE India Launch Details, Price and Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ahsan Kharbai (@AHSANKHARBAI) has shared key details about the rumoured Vivo S2 FE. The handset will reportedly be launched alongside the upcoming Vivo V80, which is scheduled to be unveiled in the country on October 6 at 12 pm IST. Apart from this, the leaker has shared two images of the purported Vivo S2 FE, showing the phone in black and green colour options.

Exclusive: Vivo S2 FE is launching alongside the Vivo V80



• 6.83" 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED Display

• Dimensity 7300e 5G

• LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 3.1

• 50MP (IMX852) + 2MP Rear Camera

• 32MP Front Camera

• 10000mAh Battery + 44W Charging

• IP68 + IP69

• In-display Fingerprint Sensor… pic.twitter.com/lnjQTJC5lE — Ahsan Kharbai (@AHSANKHARBAI) September 22, 2026

It is shown to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, featuring two camera lenses and an LED flash. The deco could be placed in the top-left corner of the flat rear panel. The power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the Vivo S2 FE. Moreover, it is shown to sport a centred hole-punch display cutout, which is expected to house the phone's selfie camera. A USB Type-C port could be placed on the bottom of the handset.

Further, the leaker claims that the Vivo S2 FE could be priced in India under Rs. 40,000. In terms of specifications, the Vivo S2 FE will reportedly sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset is said to power the new Vivo S2 series smartphone. It might also feature LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The handset might ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Vivo S2 FE is tipped to carry a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony IMX852 sensor. The main camera could be paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera on the back. Additionally, the Vivo S2 FE is said to sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It could also pack a 10,000mAh battery, while offering support for 44W wired fast charging. The phone is said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.