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Apple Pay India Launch Appears Closer as New Job Listing for Payments Role Surfaces

Apple Pay allows users to make contactless payments using tokenised card details stored on supported Apple devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 September 2026 09:48 IST
Apple Pay India Launch Appears Closer as New Job Listing for Payments Role Surfaces

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple first launched the payment service in the US in 2014

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Highlights
  • Apple's Bengaluru role targets strategic payment partnerships in India
  • The listing mentions NFC payments, UPI, and tokenisation integration
  • Apple is reportedly preparing a initial rollout with Axis Bank
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Apple Pay remains one of the notable omissions in India's digital payments ecosystem. In recent months, however, the rumour mill has suggested that its launch could be on the horizon. Apple now appears to be building out its payments operations in the country. A new job listing published by the Cupertino-based tech giant specifically mentions Apple Pay and its India operations. The listing points to work involving banks, payment networks, and other partners.

Apple Pay Job Listing in India

A new Apple job listing for a Business Development Manager - Wallet, Payments and Commerce, based in Bengaluru, explicitly mentions Apple Pay and its operations in India. The role is part of Apple's Wallets, Payments & Commerce team and involves developing payment services and partnerships in the country.

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According to the listing, the person hired for the role will handle strategic commercial negotiations, partnerships, and business development, as well as the integration of issuers, acquirers, and point-of-sale vendors for different Apple Pay offerings in India. The role will also work with Apple Pay engineering, operations, privacy, compliance, legal, and product marketing teams.

The listing specifically names several areas relevant to India's payments ecosystem, including NFC payments, UPI, device tokenisation, payment networks, and point-of-sale systems. It also mentions working with banks, payment regulators, payment networks, merchants, and other payment-industry partners.

Apple Pay, notably, allows users to make contactless payments using tokenised card details stored on supported Apple devices.

The new listing builds on reports from earlier this month about the company's plans to bring Apple Pay to India. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple Pay could launch in India by October, while Reuters reported that Apple was preparing an India rollout initially with Axis Bank's credit cards. The publication had also said that Apple had been in discussions with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, although commercial terms with those lenders had not been finalised at the time.

The job listing does not confirm a launch date or specify when Apple Pay will become available to Indian consumers.

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Further reading: Apple Pay, Apple Pay India, Apple Pay India Launch, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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