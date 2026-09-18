Meta released its first consumer AI agent, Muse, earlier this month. The tech giant on Friday announced that the new personal AI agent is now available on Mac. The AI tool, designed to handle complex daily tasks, was initially available on iOS and Android. Muse runs on a dedicated virtual machine (VM) known as Muse Secure VM and can work on a person's behalf across the apps they use daily. Meta says Muse learns from conversations and finishes tasks based on previous conversations.

Meta Muse Launched on Mac

Through an X post, Meta announced that it has released a macOS version of the Muse app. This will add agentic capabilities to desktop computers. Users can get things done for them directly on their computer, including organising the downloads folder.

Muse is now available on Mac 💻.



Your personal agent can get things done for you directly on your computer (all with your explicit permission).



- Organize your downloads folder

- Find a file you've lost track of

- Summarize your messages and notes



…more coming soon.



Try… pic.twitter.com/LESHEICeST — Muse (@Muse) September 17, 2026

Muse on Mac can find a file that a user has lost track of. It can also summarise messages, Calendar, and notes. All these tasks are confirmed to be carried out based on the permissions set by the users.

Meta launched dedicated Muse apps for iOS and Android earlier this month. It is currently available in the US. With the latest rollout, Mac users can ask Muse to send an email, book travel or turn long-term goals into action plans. It can open a browser, fill out forms, and negotiate on their behalf.

Muse can work through the dedicated Muse app or directly through WhatsApp. Meta claims Muse remembers what matters to a user, makes unprompted suggestions, and acts on details that the user only mentioned once. Meta says users can always tell the agent to “forget” specific things it's learned.

It runs on Muse Secure VM. It is designed to work on a user's behalf across the app they use daily. It works with Sentinel, which is a separate host-side agent from Muse. Users can control Muse's app access and permissions.

The company claims that Muse has no visibility into people's passwords or payment methods. Any credentials a person shares go into secure storage, so Muse can use them without seeing them, including passwords a person types into the browser themselves. Muse checks with the person before sensitive actions like sending an email or making a purchase.