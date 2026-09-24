Google on Wednesday announced the expansion of the apps within Gemini's Connect Apps ecosystem. The Mountain View-based tech giant introduced a new set of third-party services that users can access directly within the AI chatbot. Google says its latest additions span categories such as productivity, creativity, and lifestyle. They allow users to manage projects, create visual assets, build websites, search for homes, plan workouts, and find event tickets, eliminating the need to constantly switch between apps.

New Connected Apps in Gemini

In a blog post, Google said that its latest Connected Apps let users complete more tasks within Gemini instead of switching between different tabs and apps. For productivity, Gemini is adding connections to Airtable, Linear, monday.com, PandaDoc, Wispr AI and Zoho. These integrations can be used for tasks such as managing projects, organising databases, and dictating notes, according to the company.

For users with creative needs, the tech giant is rolling out Adobe, Picsart, Squarespace and Webflow. Google says these connections are designed to help users bring ideas to life, create visual assets and build websites through Gemini.

The latest batch also covers everyday lifestyle requirements. Users can connect apartments.com to search for apartments, Experian to monitor their credit, Peloton to plan workouts, and SeatGeek to find event tickets.

To use the new integrations, users can connect the relevant services through Gemini's settings. Alternatively, they can call a connected app within a conversation by typing an @ mention or asking Gemini directly. As per the company, the new integrations have begun rolling out.

The latest expansion follows an earlier push announced in August, which spanned productivity, local services, entertainment, music and lifestyle, including Granola, Otter.ai, Wix, Ticketmaster, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Zocdoc.

Google has also been expanding Gemini's ability to work across its own services. Earlier this month, the company introduced agentic capabilities across Workspace that allow Gemini to coordinate tasks across Gmail, Drive, Docs, Slides, and Chat. These include creating documents, spreadsheets, and presentations while remaining in the current app.