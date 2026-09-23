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iQOO 16, iQOO Pad Ultra Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC

The iQOO 16, iQOO Pad Ultra and iQOO Gaming Headset will launch in China on September 29.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 19:24 IST
iQOO 16, iQOO Pad Ultra Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 16 will feature a Samsung M16 AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16 and Pad Ultra will launch on September 29
  • Both devices will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
  • The Q4 chip supports 2K gaming at up to 165fps
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iQOO 16 and iQOO Pad Ultra are set to launch in China later this month. Ahead of the event, iQOO has revealed more details about the gaming capabilities of both devices. The company is introducing several self-developed gaming technologies with the upcoming smartphone and tablet, along with features focused on game streaming and performance. The lineup will also include the iQOO Gaming Headset, which is expected to debut alongside the two devices in the country.

iQOO 16, iQOO Pad Ultra to Debut With Q4 Gaming Chip

iQOO confirmed that the iQOO 16 and iQOO Pad Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC and feature its self-developed Q4 gaming chip. The chip supports 2K resolution at up to 165fps through super-resolution and super-frame processing, along with full-scene ray tracing and an 8K gaming camera. The company said the Q4 chip is one of three self-developed gaming technologies coming to the devices.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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The second technology is Q-flex control, which reduces touch latency at the game engine level and records a latency mean square error of 0.72 in FPS games. The third is the Monster Super Core engine, which uses a new platform and scheduling system to maintain high frame rates.

The iQOO 16, iQOO Pad Ultra and iQOO Gaming Headset will launch in China on September 29 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST).

The iQOO 16 will feature a Samsung M16 AMOLED display that uses Samsung's LEAD 2.0 technology and offers up to 2,800 nits global peak brightness and 10,000 nits local peak brightness, along with up to 3,300Hz PWM dimming and TÜV Rheinland eye protection certifications. The phone will also feature a redesigned triple rear camera module with a connected, robotic-arm-inspired design.

The Chinese variant of the upcoming iQOO 16 will be offered in Chasing Light, Legendary and Racing Track (translated from Chinese) finishes. The Chasing Light option will feature a laser holographic finish with red and blue hues on a silver base, while Legendary will use a white finish with magnetron sputtering electroplating. Meanwhile, the Racing Track variant is said to draw inspiration from the purple paint used on F1 cars.

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO Pad Ultra, iQOO Gaming Headset, iQOO, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, Q4 gaming chip
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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