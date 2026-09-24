Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 platform at Snapdragon Summit 2026 on Thursday. The new chip is designed to provide expanded on-device intelligence for the next generation of audio wearables. Qualcomm says its new platform offers Snapdragon Sound technologies, combined with on-device AI, micro-power Wi-Fi 6E, and cloud-connected intelligence. It is designed to support a wider range of devices, including earbuds, headphones, open-ear audio products, audio glasses and camera-enabled earbuds.

Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2

In a blog post, Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 is its first platform designed specifically to combine premium audio and voice capabilities with on-device intelligence and connectivity for agent-powered experiences. It is claimed to enable use cases such as real-time translation, contextual assistance, personalised hearing, and multimodal interactions combining audio, vision, and AI.

Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 is said to deliver twice the AI capability of its predecessor, the Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound. It also claims up to 40 percent lower power consumption while having a 30 percent smaller footprint.

The AI capabilities are paired with the company's audio technologies. Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 supports aptX Lossless and Qualcomm XPAN. The platform also includes fifth-generation Qualcomm ANC, cVc technology, and support for advanced multi-microphone configurations. Qualcomm is also introducing the Snapdragon Audio Sense Solution, which combines microphones with algorithms intended to help wearable devices better capture voices and sounds from their surroundings.

Another notable addition highlighted by the chipmaker is micro-power Wi-Fi 6E. The company says its Sound Apps & Agents technology can use the connectivity to provide direct-to-cloud access to AI assistants, services, and content.

The Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 platform is designed for several wearable categories, including earbuds, headphones, open-ear and hybrid audio products, camera-enabled earbuds and audio glasses. Qualcomm is also offering reference designs to help manufacturers prototype and commercialise devices based on the platform.