After numerous rumours and reports about the 20th-anniversary iPhone's design, a source now claims Apple will go ahead with its unique quad-curved display. This design will give the upcoming iPhone a full-screen look with minimal borders. The source claims that while Apple has maintained this unique display design, it has opted out of advanced display technologies. Rising memory prices are an obvious factor, but industry sources say Apple has another reason. Apple recently launched its iPhone 18 Pro models, which went on sale globally a week prior.

Apple to Retain Unique Curved Display Design in Favour of Advanced Technologies

According to ETNews, Apple is expected to postpone adopting advanced display technologies in favour of its unique quad-curved display design, with glass bending over the edges on all four sides. This glass design will give the upcoming 20th-anniversary iPhone a near-borderless look.

The advanced display technologies industry sources are referring to are Colour Filter Encapsulation (COE) and Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide Plus (LTPO+). These display technologies were reportedly under consideration for the 20th-anniversary iPhone expected to launch in 2027.

COE basically integrates the polariser layer into the display itself, making the panel thinner. Meanwhile, LTPO+ is an upgrade to LTPO technology (already used in a number of premium flagships) that can improve power efficiency.

Both display technologies are valuable in a flagship smartphone because they save space (making devices slimmer) and improve battery life. The source also claims Apple was preparing these technologies with Samsung Display and LG Display for its 2027 iPhone. But rising memory prices forced it to choose, and Apple appears to have chosen design over function.

Rising memory prices have affected all smartphone manufacturers across the industry. Apple raised the price tags of its iPhone 18 Pro models globally this year. But Apple, according to industry sources, is also seeking better-performing display technologies than COE and LTPO+. ETNow also claims that the maturity of materials and process technologies is another reason for Apple's decision.

A previous report claimed the iPhone 20 Pro may have a 6.41-inch display with a 2,686 x 1,236 pixel resolution, while the iPhone 20 Pro Max could feature a 6.96-inch panel with a 2,912 x 1,340 pixel resolution. The same report also states that these iPhone models will only have a hole-punch cutout instead of the pill-shaped Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro and earlier models.