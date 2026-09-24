Technology News
English Edition

Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Said to Favour Unique Display Over Advanced Technology

Sources now say Apple will keep the unique curved-glass, near-bezeless design for its 20th-anniversary iPhone.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 September 2026 11:45 IST
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Said to Favour Unique Display Over Advanced Technology

Apple recently launched its iPhone 18 Pro models in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple is said to retain the quad-curved display design
  • It will give a full-screen appearance with minimal borders
  • Advanced technologies like LTPO+ may not be implemented
Advertisement

After numerous rumours and reports about the 20th-anniversary iPhone's design, a source now claims Apple will go ahead with its unique quad-curved display. This design will give the upcoming iPhone a full-screen look with minimal borders. The source claims that while Apple has maintained this unique display design, it has opted out of advanced display technologies. Rising memory prices are an obvious factor, but industry sources say Apple has another reason. Apple recently launched its iPhone 18 Pro models, which went on sale globally a week prior.

Apple to Retain Unique Curved Display Design in Favour of Advanced Technologies

According to ETNews, Apple is expected to postpone adopting advanced display technologies in favour of its unique quad-curved display design, with glass bending over the edges on all four sides. This glass design will give the upcoming 20th-anniversary iPhone a near-borderless look.

The advanced display technologies industry sources are referring to are Colour Filter Encapsulation (COE) and Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide Plus (LTPO+). These display technologies were reportedly under consideration for the 20th-anniversary iPhone expected to launch in 2027.

COE basically integrates the polariser layer into the display itself, making the panel thinner. Meanwhile, LTPO+ is an upgrade to LTPO technology (already used in a number of premium flagships) that can improve power efficiency.

Both display technologies are valuable in a flagship smartphone because they save space (making devices slimmer) and improve battery life. The source also claims Apple was preparing these technologies with Samsung Display and LG Display for its 2027 iPhone. But rising memory prices forced it to choose, and Apple appears to have chosen design over function.

Rising memory prices have affected all smartphone manufacturers across the industry. Apple raised the price tags of its iPhone 18 Pro models globally this year. But Apple, according to industry sources, is also seeking better-performing display technologies than COE and LTPO+. ETNow also claims that the maturity of materials and process technologies is another reason for Apple's decision.

A previous report claimed the iPhone 20 Pro may have a 6.41-inch display with a 2,686 x 1,236 pixel resolution, while the iPhone 20 Pro Max could feature a 6.96-inch panel with a 2,912 x 1,340 pixel resolution. The same report also states that these iPhone models will only have a hole-punch cutout instead of the pill-shaped Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro and earlier models.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 20 Pro, Apple iPhone 20 Pro Max, Apple, Apple 20th Anniversary iPhone, Apple iPhone 20 Pro Display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Everything Announced at Meta Connect 2026: Ray-Ban Meta Audio, Meta VR Glasses, Muse and More
Gemini Gets New Connected Apps for Adobe, Airtable, Peloton, SeatGeek and More

Related Stories

Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Said to Favour Unique Display Over Advanced Technology
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Reliance Digital Offer: How to Get It Under Rs. 60,000
  2. Apple Pay India Launch Appears Closer as New Job Listings Surface
  3. Meta Connect 2026: New AI Glasses, Meta VR Glasses, Muse Revealed
  4. Lava Virat Power Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slips Below $85,000 as Rising Treasury Yields Pressure Crypto Market
  2. Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar Launched With Dual-Sided Solar Charging, Up to 25 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. OnePlus 16 Camera Specifications Revealed; Will Feature a 200-Megapixel Primary Camera and More
  4. Bethesda Says Obsidian's Creative Identity Will Not Change After Xbox Restructuring
  5. Gemini Gets New Connected Apps for Adobe, Airtable, Peloton, SeatGeek and More
  6. Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Said to Favour Unique Display Over Advanced Technology
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Reliance Digital Offer: How to Get It Under Rs. 60,000
  8. Everything Announced at Meta Connect 2026: Ray-Ban Meta Audio, Meta VR Glasses, Muse and More
  9. YouTube Announces New AI Tools for Creators, Ask YouTube Shopping Features and Shorts Series
  10. Apple Pay India Launch Appears Closer as New Job Listing for Payments Role Surfaces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »