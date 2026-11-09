Gboard's AI-assisted Rambler voice-to-text input feature may soon get a much-needed upgrade. Rambler currently lets users speak their thoughts in natural language, processes them by removing filler words and more, and finally pastes the cleaned-up text into the text box. The tool does not entirely replace traditional typing, but is definitely a faster way to edit, polish and jot down text, using natural language commands. A report now claims that Google is working to make Rambler smarter by letting it remember word corrections, contacts and even import words into its dictionary.

Gboard's Rambler to Get Smarter With These Upcoming Features

According to Android Authority's Gboard apk teardown, Google is testing out a bunch of new features that will make the voice-to-text input feature smarter. The details were revealed after a teardown of the Gboard version 18.6.3.10 (beta). The publication had earlier noted that Google has been working on making its Rambler feature smarter in August. Several months later, we actually have evidence of the same in the latest beta build.

While Rambler can clean up spoken sentences, it cannot remember or save any corrections currently. Google is reportedly giving Rambler the ability to remember corrected words. This will help Rambler learn and use words that have been corrected by the user when using the feature.

There is now a Voice correction list also available in settings, which basically stores and displays the words corrected when using the voice-to-text feature. Here, users can also import new words (manually) and export words to be shared with others from the makeshift dictionary. There's also the ability to clear all the corrected words at once.

Lastly, there's also a new Contact name toggle, which basically gives Rambler access to the contacts stored on your device. Once access is provided, Rambler will be able to identify and apply names during voice-to-text operation.

Gboard's Rambler, which remains a Pixel 11 series exclusive, apart from polishing voice-to-text inputs, can rewrite, add emojis and make edits using natural language voice commands. There's also language support for several languages spoken across the globe, including Hindi and other Indian languages as well.

More recently, a Google representative confirmed that Rambler will switch to an offline mode once a user reaches their usage limit. Rambler is an AI-enabled, voice-to-text feature which can work on-device, but requires an internet connection for advanced functions like changing writing styles, rephrasing and more. The service works on-device, offering basic voice-to-text functionality until internet connectivity is available.