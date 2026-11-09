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Gboard’s Rambler Feature Could Learn Your Vocabulary and Recognise Contact Names

A teardown of a Gboard beta apk has revealed new Pixel-exclusive features coming to the virtual keyboard

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 12:03 IST
Gboard’s Rambler Feature Could Learn Your Vocabulary and Recognise Contact Names

Rambler currently works on Google’s Pixel 11 series of devices

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Highlights
  • Gboard’s Rambler feature currently only works on Google’s Pixel 11 series
  • The Gemini-powered feature may soon be able remember corrected words
  • Users may also be allowed to import words and recognise contacts
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Gboard's AI-assisted Rambler voice-to-text input feature may soon get a much-needed upgrade. Rambler currently lets users speak their thoughts in natural language, processes them by removing filler words and more, and finally pastes the cleaned-up text into the text box. The tool does not entirely replace traditional typing, but is definitely a faster way to edit, polish and jot down text, using natural language commands. A report now claims that Google is working to make Rambler smarter by letting it remember word corrections, contacts and even import words into its dictionary.

Gboard's Rambler to Get Smarter With These Upcoming Features

According to Android Authority's Gboard apk teardown, Google is testing out a bunch of new features that will make the voice-to-text input feature smarter. The details were revealed after a teardown of the Gboard version 18.6.3.10 (beta). The publication had earlier noted that Google has been working on making its Rambler feature smarter in August. Several months later, we actually have evidence of the same in the latest beta build.

While Rambler can clean up spoken sentences, it cannot remember or save any corrections currently. Google is reportedly giving Rambler the ability to remember corrected words. This will help Rambler learn and use words that have been corrected by the user when using the feature.

There is now a Voice correction list also available in settings, which basically stores and displays the words corrected when using the voice-to-text feature. Here, users can also import new words (manually) and export words to be shared with others from the makeshift dictionary. There's also the ability to clear all the corrected words at once.

Lastly, there's also a new Contact name toggle, which basically gives Rambler access to the contacts stored on your device. Once access is provided, Rambler will be able to identify and apply names during voice-to-text operation.

Gboard's Rambler, which remains a Pixel 11 series exclusive, apart from polishing voice-to-text inputs, can rewrite, add emojis and make edits using natural language voice commands. There's also language support for several languages spoken across the globe, including Hindi and other Indian languages as well.

More recently, a Google representative confirmed that Rambler will switch to an offline mode once a user reaches their usage limit. Rambler is an AI-enabled, voice-to-text feature which can work on-device, but requires an internet connection for advanced functions like changing writing styles, rephrasing and more. The service works on-device, offering basic voice-to-text functionality until internet connectivity is available.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved slimmer and lighter design
  • Only Android foldable with an IP68 durability
  • Bright and vibrant displays
  • Rambler is life-changing
  • App Bubbles can help you focus
  • Only Android foldable with magnetic wireless charging
  • 7-year software update commitment
  • Bad
  • HiLight is not very useful at the moment
  • One-day battery life
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average video recording quality
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2342 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,806mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2,076x2,152 pixels
Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and comfortable design
  • Good camera performance
  • Clean and polished Android 17 experience
  • Seven years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • No variable refresh rate on the display
  • Gaming performance falls behind rivals
  • Still requires charge at the end of the day
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4985mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design
  • Fantastic display
  • Magic Capture is genuinely excellent
  • Rambler is one of the best voice-typing tools on Android, full stop
  • Solid cameras
  • 7 years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • More expensive than last year (Pro XL model)
  • Google AI Pro is now bundled for 6 months instead of a full year
  • HiLight is more of a design element than a useful feature, with no third-party app support
  • Not built for serious gaming
  • Wired charging still behind the competition
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5115mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
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Further reading: Google Gboard, Google Gboard Update, Gboard Rambler, Google, Android, Pixel 11
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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