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Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Timeline, Xiaomi 18T Key Specifications and Features Surface Online

Xiaomi 18 Pro series includes two models in China, namely the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 13:37 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Timeline, Xiaomi 18T Key Specifications and Features Surface Online

Xiaomi 18 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro sports a secondary rear display in China
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro features a triple rear camera unit in China
  • Xiaomi has yet to confirm the launch of the Xiaomi 18T
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Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were launched in China in September as the company's flagship handsets. Following the unveiling of the two handsets, the tech giant teased the launch of the lineup in India. However, the company has yet to reveal the exact launch date. Months after its debut, the India launch details of the Xiaomi 18 Pro have surfaced online. Apart from this, the company is said to be gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 18T in the country. The key specifications and features of the rumoured handset have been leaked, hinting at the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset.

Xiaomi 18 Pro to Launch in India in December (Expected)

Citing a tipster, The Tech Outlook reports that the Xiaomi 18 Pro will be launched in India in December. The smartphone is set to be the first Pro model from the company to launch in the country in more than three years. The last Pro model to debut in India was the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was unveiled in February 2023. The tech giant changed its product strategy for India in the following year, bringing only the standard and the top-of-the-line Ultra models to the country.

VoltXiaomi 18 Pro Discussion
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Apart from this, the company is also reportedly preparing to launch the rumoured Xiaomi 18T, which might also arrive in India soon. In terms of specifications, the smartphone is said to sport an LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 165Hz or 185Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the unreleased octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8600 chipset, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset will reportedly carry a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

On the front, the Xiaomi 18T is said ot sport a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will reportedly run Xiaomi's latest Android 17-based HyperOS 4. It might also ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. However, since the company has yet to confirm the launch of the handset, one must read this with a pinch of salt.

To recap, the smartphone maker first teased the India launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro days after its debut in China on September 23. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1,120 x 2,436 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The phone also features a 2.7-inch (596 x 912 pixels) secondary AMOLED display on the back. It packs a 7,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18T, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch, Xiaomi 18T India Launch, Xiaomi 18 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 18T Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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