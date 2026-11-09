Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max were launched in China in September as the company's flagship handsets. Following the unveiling of the two handsets, the tech giant teased the launch of the lineup in India. However, the company has yet to reveal the exact launch date. Months after its debut, the India launch details of the Xiaomi 18 Pro have surfaced online. Apart from this, the company is said to be gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 18T in the country. The key specifications and features of the rumoured handset have been leaked, hinting at the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset.

Xiaomi 18 Pro to Launch in India in December (Expected)

Citing a tipster, The Tech Outlook reports that the Xiaomi 18 Pro will be launched in India in December. The smartphone is set to be the first Pro model from the company to launch in the country in more than three years. The last Pro model to debut in India was the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was unveiled in February 2023. The tech giant changed its product strategy for India in the following year, bringing only the standard and the top-of-the-line Ultra models to the country.

Apart from this, the company is also reportedly preparing to launch the rumoured Xiaomi 18T, which might also arrive in India soon. In terms of specifications, the smartphone is said to sport an LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 165Hz or 185Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the unreleased octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8600 chipset, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset will reportedly carry a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

On the front, the Xiaomi 18T is said ot sport a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will reportedly run Xiaomi's latest Android 17-based HyperOS 4. It might also ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. However, since the company has yet to confirm the launch of the handset, one must read this with a pinch of salt.

To recap, the smartphone maker first teased the India launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro days after its debut in China on September 23. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1,120 x 2,436 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The phone also features a 2.7-inch (596 x 912 pixels) secondary AMOLED display on the back. It packs a 7,000mAh battery.