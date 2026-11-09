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Gentle Monster Teases AI Smart Glasses With Gemini Integration Ahead of December Launch

Directed by Jonathan Glazer, the campaign film will premiere in mid-November.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 11:58 IST
Gentle Monster Teases AI Smart Glasses With Gemini Integration Ahead of December Launch

Photo Credit: Gentle Monster

Actor Joaquin Phoenix stars in Gentle Monster's latest campaign film

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Highlights
  • Jonathan Glazer has directed the upcoming campaign film
  • The smart glasses will feature Google's Gemini AI assistant
  • Gentle Monster will open US pre-orders on November 12
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Gentle Monster has shared a teaser for its upcoming Intelligent Eyewear, giving a first look at the smart glasses ahead of their December launch. The clip shows the frames and hints at a translation feature, while setting up a campaign film due later this month. The collection is being developed with Samsung and Google and is expected to run on Android XR, with Gemini integration. Pre-orders are expected to open on November 12 through its official website for US buyers.

Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear: Teaser, Features, Launch Timeline

The teaser stars actor Joaquin Phoenix, known for Joker and Napoleon, and comes from The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer. It follows a salesman who checks into a hotel and finds himself in a series of increasingly bizarre situations. At one point, Phoenix taps his glasses and asks them to translate. Gentle Monster describes the film as a journey between reality and dreams. The full campaign film will premiere in mid-November.

Gentle Monster will open a preview of the smart glasses in New York City from November 13 to 23. Visitors can try the eyewear ahead of its December launch. The company has not announced a price yet or said when customers outside the US can expect to buy them.

Samsung and Google are working with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to bring Android XR to regular eyewear. Gemini will power the AI features, which are expected to include live translation, navigation and the ability to ask questions about things users see through the glasses' camera. Gentle Monster has not said which of these features will make it to its collection.

Warby Parker is also getting ready to launch its own smart glasses. A recent report claimed that the company will start taking pre-orders on November 12 and begin shipping the glasses in mid-December. It plans to sell them through 65 stores at first, before adding another 295 locations the following week. Warby Parker is also expected to reveal its frame options, colours and prices when pre-orders open.

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Further reading: Gentle Monster, Samsung, Google, Android XR, Intelligent Eyewear, Smart Glasses, Gemini AI, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Glazer, Warby Parker
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Gentle Monster Teases AI Smart Glasses With Gemini Integration Ahead of December Launch
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