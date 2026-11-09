Apple is expected to launch the standard iPhone 18 next year alongside the iPhone 18e. A new leak suggests the upcoming model could get a significant battery upgrade over its predecessor and the iPhone 18 Pro. The iPhone 18 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display and an A20 chipset. It is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and an 18-megapixel front-facing camera.

iPhone 18 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X claimed the iPhone 18 will have a 4,430mAh battery, a significant upgrade over the iPhone 17's battery. Apple does not officially advertise exact battery capacity figures for iPhone models, but tests revealed that the iPhone 17 has a 3,692mAh battery. The leaked capacity is also higher than the reported 4,056mAh cell of the iPhone 18 Pro, potentially making the standard model a more capable option for users prioritising battery capacity.

iPhone 18 is tipped to retain the 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a resolution of 1,206x2,622 pixels. It is also expected to feature an anti-reflective display coating, similar to the current-generation model. It is said to run on Apple's next-generation A20 chipset, manufactured using a 2nm process. This would replace the iPhone 17's A19 chip,

The iPhone 18 is said to use Apple's C2 modem, instead of Qualcomm's X80 modem. It is tipped to pack 9GB of RAM, up from 8GB on the iPhone 17. For optics, it could retain the 48-megapixel primary rear camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera is also expected to remain unchanged at 18 megapixels.

The iPhone 18 is also said to include 40W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. It could have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The tipster states that the iPhone 18 will have a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 89,000). The iPhone 17 was launched with a price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 74,000). It came with a price tag of Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant.