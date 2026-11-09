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Xiaomi 18 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 100W Fast Charging Support

Xiaomi 18 reportedly spotted on China's 3C certification website with model number M261DB.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 13:04 IST
Xiaomi 18 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 100W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 will succeed the Xiaomi 17

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 could launch in China in December this year
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro series was launched in September
  • It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset
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Xiaomi 18 Pro series was released in China in September, and now the standard Xiaomi 18 is said to be in the pipeline for launch. Xiaomi has not revealed the standard model so far, but a new listing on China's 3C certification website suggests the handset's launch timeline. The Xiaomi 18 Pro models will be launched in global markets later this month. The Xiaomi 18 is expected to come with dual 200-megapixel rear cameras and a Snapdragon chipset. It will succeed last year's Xiaomi 17.

Xiaomi 18 3C Certification Listing Hints at 100W Charging Support

As spotted by Chinese tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese), the unannounced Xiaomi smartphone has appeared on China's 3C certification website with model number M261DB. The listing is believed to be associated with the standard Xiaomi 18 and indicates support for 100W wired fast charging.

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The latest listing suggests that the charging capabilities of Xiaomi 18 could remain unchanged compared to its predecessor. The Xiaomi 17 also supports 100W wired fast charging. The certification also adds to earlier reports suggesting that the smartphone could be launched in China in December. The company has not shared an official launch date for the handset.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 18 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. It is expected to feature a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup. It could pack a 7,200mAh battery. It could feature a 6.4-inch screen with 2K resolution. It is expected to ship with HyperOS 4.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are set to launch in global markets in November after their initial launch in China in September. The Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. They have 200-megapixel triple rear camera units. The duo has mini rear displays.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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