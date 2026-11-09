Xiaomi 18 Pro series was released in China in September, and now the standard Xiaomi 18 is said to be in the pipeline for launch. Xiaomi has not revealed the standard model so far, but a new listing on China's 3C certification website suggests the handset's launch timeline. The Xiaomi 18 Pro models will be launched in global markets later this month. The Xiaomi 18 is expected to come with dual 200-megapixel rear cameras and a Snapdragon chipset. It will succeed last year's Xiaomi 17.

Xiaomi 18 3C Certification Listing Hints at 100W Charging Support

As spotted by Chinese tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese), the unannounced Xiaomi smartphone has appeared on China's 3C certification website with model number M261DB. The listing is believed to be associated with the standard Xiaomi 18 and indicates support for 100W wired fast charging.

The latest listing suggests that the charging capabilities of Xiaomi 18 could remain unchanged compared to its predecessor. The Xiaomi 17 also supports 100W wired fast charging. The certification also adds to earlier reports suggesting that the smartphone could be launched in China in December. The company has not shared an official launch date for the handset.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 18 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. It is expected to feature a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup. It could pack a 7,200mAh battery. It could feature a 6.4-inch screen with 2K resolution. It is expected to ship with HyperOS 4.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are set to launch in global markets in November after their initial launch in China in September. The Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. They have 200-megapixel triple rear camera units. The duo has mini rear displays.