Apple will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone next year, marking two decades since Steve Jobs took the stage to unveil the first-generation model in 2007. In 2017, when the smartphone lineup completed its first decade, the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone X, which shipped with a major design overhaul. The company is expected to take a similar approach for the 20th anniversary iPhone. Earlier reports suggest that the handset will sport a “glass-centric” design. Now, a tipster claims that Apple will abandon the Action Button with next year's iPhone, while retaining the core functionality of the physical button.

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Design Overhaul (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Momentary Digital has shared that the John Ternus-led company will phase out the Action Button with the launch of the new iPhone model in the second half of 2027. Further, the leaker claims that the Action Button will be integrated into the Camera Control button. A single tap will reportedly open the camera, while a long press could trigger the assigned Action Button functionality, he added.

Introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023, the Action Button has gone through little to no changes since its launch. It remains mappable to different “actions”, while being a mute switch by default. The Action Button replaced the Alert Slider, which allowed users to switch between modes. Started with the Pro models in 2023, the slider was phased out completely in 2024 with the arrival of the iPhone 16 lineup.

On the other hand, Camera Control, a touch-sensitive button that allows users to switch between camera modes, launch the camera app, zoom in or out, and take pictures, was introduced with the iPhone 16 series. Currently, if you click and hold the Camera Control button, it launches the Visual Intelligence interface, which lets users point the camera and ask about the subject.

Since the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple's book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo, is the company's first handset not to feature the Action Button. Instead, the company reintroduced the Touch ID sensor for locking and unlocking the device. However, the tech giant retained the Camera Control button. It is worth noting that Apple has yet to confirm the launch of the rumoured 20th anniversary iPhone. Hence, one must take these details with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.