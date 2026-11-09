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Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone to Launch Next Year Without an Action Button, Tipster Claims

Apple is expected to overhaul the design of the iPhone lineup with the launch of the 20th anniversary model next year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 November 2026 10:11 IST
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone to Launch Next Year Without an Action Button, Tipster Claims

iPhone 18 Pro Max is Apple's current non-foldable flagship model

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Highlights
  • Apple introduced the Action Button in 2023 with the iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro was the first model to get the Action Button
  • Apple’s Action Button replaced the mute toggle
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Apple will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone next year, marking two decades since Steve Jobs took the stage to unveil the first-generation model in 2007. In 2017, when the smartphone lineup completed its first decade, the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone X, which shipped with a major design overhaul. The company is expected to take a similar approach for the 20th anniversary iPhone. Earlier reports suggest that the handset will sport a “glass-centric” design. Now, a tipster claims that Apple will abandon the Action Button with next year's iPhone, while retaining the core functionality of the physical button.

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Design Overhaul (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Momentary Digital has shared that the John Ternus-led company will phase out the Action Button with the launch of the new iPhone model in the second half of 2027. Further, the leaker claims that the Action Button will be integrated into the Camera Control button. A single tap will reportedly open the camera, while a long press could trigger the assigned Action Button functionality, he added.

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Introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023, the Action Button has gone through little to no changes since its launch. It remains mappable to different “actions”, while being a mute switch by default. The Action Button replaced the Alert Slider, which allowed users to switch between modes. Started with the Pro models in 2023, the slider was phased out completely in 2024 with the arrival of the iPhone 16 lineup.

On the other hand, Camera Control, a touch-sensitive button that allows users to switch between camera modes, launch the camera app, zoom in or out, and take pictures, was introduced with the iPhone 16 series. Currently, if you click and hold the Camera Control button, it launches the Visual Intelligence interface, which lets users point the camera and ask about the subject.

Since the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple's book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo, is the company's first handset not to feature the Action Button. Instead, the company reintroduced the Touch ID sensor for locking and unlocking the device. However, the tech giant retained the Camera Control button. It is worth noting that Apple has yet to confirm the launch of the rumoured 20th anniversary iPhone. Hence, one must take these details with a pinch of salt.

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Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 20, iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max, Apple 20th Anniversary iPhone, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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