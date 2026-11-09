Multiple Assassin's Creed games are in development at Ubisoft, including Assassin's Creed Hexe, the next mainline entry in the franchise. The company has not confirmed any other single-player mainline AC projects, but a new report has shed light on two new unannounced Assassin's Creed titles, one of which is said to be set in ancient Rome.

According to noted Assassin's Creed leaker Jonathan (via Insider Gaming), the Assassin's Creed game is codenamed ‘Mars' and is set in ancient Rome. Citing two sources familiar with matter, the leaker claimed that the title's Roman setting could tie in with the upcoming Assassin's Creed Netflix TV series in some capacity.

While the specific time period of the Rome setting in the reported game is unclear, the Netflix live-action adaptation is confirmed to take place in 64 AD, with an original story set in the “heart of the Roman Empire”. The series does not have a release date yet, but Ubisoft confirmed last month that production of the show was nearing completion.

Netflix's live-action Assassin's Creed TV series is in production

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

In addition to the Rome-set Assassin's Creed game, the report also claimed a second unannounced Assassin's Creed project was in the works. The game is reportedly a mobile title, codenamed Pocket, believed to be set in Jerusalem. Insider Gaming also corroborated the codenames of the two leaked Projects. However, the state of the two unannounced titles remains unclear. Several AC projects have been cancelled in recent times, and the franchise has seen major leadership changes over the past year.

Assassin's Creed Hexe Reportedly Delayed

The Assassin's Creed games confirmed by Ubisoft include single-player title Assassin's Creed Hexe, multiplayer project Assassin's Creed Invictus, and mobile title Assassin's Creed Jade. The French company also announced last month that no other remakes of older AC games were currently in active development.

Ubisoft said that it would share an update on Assassin's Creed Hexe in 2027, but according to Insider Gaming, the project has been internally delayed by another year, which would push its release to 2028. Earlier this year, a leaker claimed that Assassin's Creed Hexe would not be launched until the second half of 2027 at the earliest. Ubisoft said in its update last month that it was making “steady progress” on Codename Hexe, but there was more work to be done on the title.

The most recent release in the Assassin's Creed franchise was Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which launched in July to critical acclaim. The remake sold 2 million copies on its launch day.