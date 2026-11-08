Best Air Purifiers in India: Dyson Purifier Cool PC2 De-Nox, Praan Hive, More

Air purifiers have increasingly become an important household appliance in India. Especially in metro cities where outdoor pollution levels are high, it is a wise investment based on your environment, health and indoor pollutant levels. Brands like Dyson, Philips and Xiaomi offer air purifier models across various price ranges. With many models available in the market, choosing the right air purifier depends on factors, including filtration features, airflow, noise levels, portability and filter replacement costs.

Here, we have picked five of the best air purifiers from leading brands available in India. The list highlights their key features and prices. Buyers can compare prices and features and choose a model that suits their needs and budget.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC2 De-Nox

Shoppers looking for a premium model can consider the Dyson Cool TP12 Air Purifier. It features an advanced, fully sealed H13-grade 3-stage filtration system comprising HEPA and a potassium carbonate-impregnated K-Carbon filter that adsorbs 50 percent more nitrogen dioxide and traps 99.95 percent of ultra-fine particles.

Dyson says the Dyson Purifier Cool PC2 De-Nox uses Air Multiplier technology, delivering over 290 litres of smooth airflow per second, 350-degree oscillation, and integrated sensors that continuously analyse air quality with live metrics shown on an LCD screen and the MyDyson app. This unit weighs 4.9Kg. It has 10 speed settings, auto mode, and voice service compatibility.

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC2 De-Nox is priced at Rs. 54,900.

Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is intended for spaces with a coverage area of up to 940 square feet. It is claimed to have a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 443 cubic metres per hour. This model features a five-sensor intelligent monitoring system to track the temperature, humidity, dust, PM1, and PM2.5 levels. It has an allergen-free certification.

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 can be connected with Xiaomi Home and Xiaomi HyperOS Connect. You can also pair it with smart voice assistants like Google Home and Alexa. It offers a quiet sleep mode and has a rated power of 40W. The company is promising six- to 12-month filter lifespans, with replacement filters priced at Rs. 1,499.

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 costs Rs. 17,999. It can be purchased through the Xiaomi India website.

Praan Hive Indoor Air Purifier

The Praan Hive Indoor Air Purifier features a medical-grade HEPA H14 filter that is advertised to capture 99.99 percent of airborne pollutants, including allergens as small as 0.015 microns. This model is built with aerospace-grade aluminium with a space grey finish and is designed to cover areas up to 350 sq ft.

The Praan Hive has real-time sensors to track PM2.5, VOCs, carbon dioxide, temperature, humidity, and ambient noise. The data can be accessed through the OLED display and companion app. The device weighs 15Kg.

The Praan Hive is priced at Rs. 64,512. It is currently available on Amazon.

Wozoyo Pure Air PA1

Shoppers looking for a budget-friendly air purifier can consider the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1. This compact model is designed for small spaces like office rooms and bedrooms. It has a comprehensive four-stage filtration system consisting of a pre-filter, an anti-bacterial layer, an H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. The carbon filter is claimed to remove 99.99 percent of fine pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, pollen, smoke, dust mite debris, and pet dander.

The Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 delivers a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 110 cubic metres per hour and is rated to cover spaces up to 404 sq ft. It delivers three fan-speed settings, a quiet base operation starting at just 22dB for undisturbed night use, an automatic shut-off timer, a child safety lock, a soft ambient night light, and a built-in aromatherapy feature for essential oils. It is advertised to offer a filter lifespan of up to 9,000 hours.

Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 is priced at Rs. 3,999. It can be purchased through Amazon.

Philips Air Purifier AC1711

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 features a three-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration system with a pre-filter and activated carbon. Philips says this setup captures 99.97 percent of particles down to 0.003 microns. Designed for rooms up to 90 sq ft. The company says this model delivers a CADR of 300 M3 per hour to purify a medium room in under 10 minutes.

Philips Air Purifier AC1711 operates at a low minimum sound level of 15 dB on its quietest setting. This goes up to 50dB at maximum speed, while maintaining an energy-efficient power consumption of 27W at 100–240 V. It has AeraSense particulate sensors to deliver real-time air quality feedback through numerical PM2.5 readings and a colour-coded indicator light. This model weighs 3.78Kg.

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