Meta has introduced Muse Image, its first image generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, alongside a new feature that allows users to generate AI images using public Instagram photos unless account owners choose to opt out. The model is rolling out across Meta AI, Instagram and WhatsApp, and lets users tag public Instagram accounts to incorporate publicly available photos into AI-generated visuals. Meta says Instagram users can disable the feature through their account settings if they do not want their public content to be used.

Meta Introduces Muse Image With New Instagram AI Photo Controls

According to Meta's press release, Muse Image is the company's first image generation model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. It is now available through Meta AI and powers new image generation and editing features across Instagram and WhatsApp. Support for Facebook, Messenger and Advantage+ creative for advertisers will be introduced later, while Meta also confirmed that a Muse Video model is currently in development.

One of the key additions is support for public Instagram content in AI image generation. When creating an image, users can mention public Instagram accounts in their prompts, enabling Meta AI to reference publicly available images from those profiles as it generates the final result. Meta said people can manage whether their Instagram content is available for this feature through a dedicated setting that can be switched off at any time.

Instagram's support documentation says the setting is available under the Sharing and reuse section. Making an account private also prevents future AI image generation using that account's content. Meta noted that AI-generated images created before a user changes these settings will not be removed. The company also said users will not receive notifications if someone creates AI-generated content using their public Instagram posts.

Meta said the model analyses a user's request before generating images. The company said Muse Spark assists the system by organising the request, incorporating relevant online information where required and merging different visual inputs into a single image. Meta said people can create or edit images using natural language prompts, combine several photographs into one composition and apply a range of visual styles.

The model also supports image editing through text prompts. Users can remove unwanted objects from photos, place themselves in different locations, or generate graphics containing readable text. Meta said Muse Image can also create functional QR codes and produce text within images that matches the requested visual style.

Meta has introduced preset prompts to help users begin creating images. These include options to restore old family photographs, experiment with different hairstyles or transform images into styles such as clay animation, retro video game characters and other artistic formats. Users can also upload a photograph of a room and ask Meta AI to redesign it using products sourced from the web or Facebook Marketplace.

Meta has also introduced an editing tool that lets users draw directly on an image to highlight the areas they want modified. Subsequent edits can be made within the same conversation, eliminating the need to restart the image creation process.

Muse Image also powers more than 30 AI-generated effects for Instagram Stories. The model is also available within chats with Meta AI on WhatsApp in selected countries, with a wider rollout planned. Meta said Muse Image is free for everyday image creation through Meta AI, while higher usage limits will be available through the company's subscription plans.