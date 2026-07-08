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Samsung Galaxy A18 Appears in Leaked CAD Renders That Suggest It Will Resemble Its Predecessor From the Front

Samsung Galaxy A18 will reportedly feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, similar to the one found on its predecessor.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 16:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy A18 Appears in Leaked CAD Renders That Suggest It Will Resemble Its Predecessor From the Front

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G (pictured) features an Exynos chipset

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A18 might carry three rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy A18 could sport a 6.7-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy A18 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh cell
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Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was launched in India in August last year, as the South Korean smartphone maker's new budget offering. Recently, leaks regarding its successor began surfacing online, hinting at what it might offer. Now, the leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A18 have surfaced online, along with its key specifications and features. The handset appears with a similar design to last year's Galaxy A17 5G. It might sport a pill-shaped rear camera module, housing three lenses. A water drop-style notch could be placed on the front, which might house the selfie camera. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, too.

Samsung Galaxy A18 Design, Specifications (Expected)

Collaborating with tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), Smartphone Checker has published the purported CAD renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A18, revealing the design, key specifications, and features of the handset. The Galaxy A18 is shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, similar to its predecessor. However, there is a subtle difference between the camera islands of the two. While the Galaxy A17 5G's deco has a black, the one found on the Samsung Galaxy A18 appears to sport the colour of the body instead.

samsung galaxy a18 renders smartphonechecker inline Samsung Galaxy A18

Samsung Galaxy A18 could be thicker than its predecessor
Photo Credit: Smartphone Checker/ @OnLeaks

 

Other design features appear to be identical between the two smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A18 is shown to sport a flat rear panel, with an LED flash placed in the top-left corner, next to the camera module. The centre-aligned logo could be placed at the bottom of the panel.

On the front, it might feature a water drop-style notch to house the selfie camera. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone. A USB Type-C port appears on the bottom of the handset, between the speaker grille and the microphone cutout.

The Samsung Galaxy A18 will reportedly measure 164.4x77.8x7.84mm, which is said to be slightly thicker than the Galaxy A17, which measures 164.4x77.9x7.5mm. In terms of specifications, the rumoured Galaxy A series phone is expected to be equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 90Hz. Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be powered by either a Snapdragon or a MediaTek chipset, instead of Samsung's proprietary Exynos SoC.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was launched in India in August 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the base model offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by an octa core Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. It features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A18, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A18 Design, Samsung Galaxy A18 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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