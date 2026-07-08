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Samsung Galaxy M67 Pops Up on Geekbench With Exynos Chip, Android 17

Samsung Galaxy M67 was spotted on the Geekbench website with model number SM-M676K.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 18:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy M67 Pops Up on Geekbench With Exynos Chip, Android 17

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G has a triple rear camera system

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M67 surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform
  • Samsung SM-M676K has posted a single-core score of 1,435
  • The listing shows the Samsung Galaxy M67 with Android 17
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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G was recently released in India with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, triple rear camera system and a 6,000mAh battery. Now, the company appears to be preparing another M-series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M67. Although Samsung has yet to officially confirm the existence of the phone, it has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing its model number and key specifications. The Samsung Galaxy M67 is expected to run on an Exynos chipset. 

Samsung Galaxy M67 Could Be Equipped With 8GB of RAM

An unannounced Samsung Galaxy smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M676K. While the entry does not disclose the handset's marketing name, the model number strongly indicates that it will debut as the Samsung Galaxy M67. It is likely to be the Korean variant of the phone.

The Samsung SM-M676K is listed with an octa-core Samsung S5E9925 chipset with a base frequency of 1.82GHz and a peak frequency of 2.80GHz. This model number and CPU speed refer to the 4nm Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset.

samsung sm m676k geekbench Samsung Galaxy M67

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

As per the listing, the Samsung SM-M676K has posted a single-core score of 1,435 and a multi-core score of 3,744. The listing reveals that it runs on the Android 17 operating system and has 8GB RAM.

There's no word from Samsung about the Samsung Galaxy M67 yet, but the Geekbench entry suggests that the launch may not be far off.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M47 5G in India with a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

The Galaxy M47 5G has a triple rear camera system, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a 12-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It has a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M67, Samsung Galaxy M67 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M47
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy M67 Pops Up on Geekbench With Exynos Chip, Android 17
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