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WhatsApp Now Lets You Reserve Your Username Before the Much-Anticipated Feature Goes Live

WhatsApp says there will be no public username directory or suggestions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 21:30 IST
WhatsApp Now Lets You Reserve Your Username Before the Much-Anticipated Feature Goes Live

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp adds an optional username key for privacy

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp includes a username generator for new users
  • Usernames will help keep phone numbers private
  • Users can change their WhatsApp usernames anytime
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WhatsApp is rolling out username reservations for users ahead of the wider launch of the feature later this year. Users can now reserve a unique username before it becomes available for conversations on the messaging platform. Once the feature launches, users will be able to share their usernames instead of their phone numbers when connecting with others. WhatsApp says the feature is designed to strengthen privacy and will also introduce additional controls that let users decide who can contact them through a username.

WhatsApp Users Can Now Reserve Usernames Before Global Rollout

The messaging platform has confirmed that username reservations have started rolling out and will be gradually available to users over the coming months. WhatsApp says users will receive an in-app notification once the option becomes available for their account. By reserving a username now, users can secure their preferred choice ahead of the feature's wider rollout later this year.

WhatsApp describes usernames as a privacy feature rather than a social media identity. The company says users can choose a username that does not have to match their handles on other platforms and can change it whenever they want. There will be no public directory or username suggestions, so someone will need to know the exact username before they can start a conversation with a user for the first time.whatsapp username whatsapp thumb inline whatsapp username

The Meta-owned company says the feature is intended for situations where users may not want to disclose their phone numbers straight away, such as when contacting someone they have recently met or joining community and group conversations. Once usernames become available, users who enable the feature will be able to share their usernames instead of their phone numbers when starting a chat with a person or business for the first time.

WhatsApp has also introduced an optional username key that adds another layer of privacy. Anyone trying to contact a user for the first time through their username will need this key before a conversation can begin. Users can update or change the key at any time.

The company says it opened username reservations ahead of the feature's launch because WhatsApp now has over three billion users worldwide, increasing the chances that multiple people may want the same username. To help users find an available option, WhatsApp has included a username generator. Creators, small businesses, and organisations will also be able to claim the same usernames they already use on Instagram or Facebook to maintain a consistent identity across Meta's platforms.

WhatsApp says users can reserve a username by installing the latest version of the app and navigating to Settings, followed by Account and Username. The company will continue rolling out username reservations and the username feature in stages over the coming months, with users receiving in-app notifications when they become available in their respective countries.

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Further reading: WhatsApp Usernames, WhatsApp Privacy, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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