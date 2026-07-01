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Instagram Rolls Out Spin View, New Story Creation Tools for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta Smart Glasses

Instagram says all of the new tools are available through the native Story editor on the app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 16:49 IST
Instagram Rolls Out Spin View, New Story Creation Tools for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta Smart Glasses

The features are available on Meta's entire range of smart glasses

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Highlights
  • Viewers can pan across scenes using Spin View feature
  • Multi-Cam support lets users combine footage from two devices
  • Creators can also adjust video speed for their Instagram Stories
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Instagram announced new story creation tools for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and the new Meta Glasses on Wednesday. The Redmond-based tech giant is bringing native editing tools for capturing footage using Meta's smart glasses. Also among the additions are Spin View Stories and Multi-Cam support, which allow creators to capture and produce immersive content using multiple camera angles, adjusted video framing, and better audio, from the first-person point of view (PoV).

Meta Glasses Now Support New Instagram Features

In a press note, Instagram said that among the headlining features is Spin View. It is a new interactive format for Instagram Story that allows viewers to explore a creator's PoV footage by physically interacting with their smartphone. They can pan across the captured scene to see more of the surroundings from the creator's perspective. The company claims it provides a more immersive viewing experience compared to traditional Story posts.

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Another new Instagram feature for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and Meta Glasses is Multi-Cam. As the name suggests, the feature combines footage shot from both Meta Glasses and the handset into a single story. The social media platform said that both videos will be automatically synchronised to display two perspectives simultaneously.

There are also new editing tools for videos captured using the Meta Glasses lineup. The first is Expand, enabling users to reframe wide-angle footage for more emphasis on the primary subject. The Audio tool can reduce background noise while also improving voice recordings. Lastly, the Speed tool, by definition, lets creators slow down or speed up clips to match the pacing of their Instagram Stories

Instagram said all of the aforementioned tools are available through the native Story editor on the app.

To use the new features, users can select photos or videos captured with Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, or Meta Glasses when creating a Story. Supported media will appear marked with a glasses icon in the phone's gallery. Once the content is selected, the new menu with Spin View, Multi-Cam, and the additional editing tools will be available by tapping the glasses icon within the Story editor.

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Further reading: Instagram, Ray Ban Meta Glasses, Oakley Meta Glasses, Meta Glasses, smart glasses
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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