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Vivo X500 Pro Mini Leak Reveals 2nm MediaTek Dimensity Chip, 7,000mAh Battery and More

The Vivo X500 Pro Mini is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel 85mm periscope telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 17:53 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Mini Leak Reveals 2nm MediaTek Dimensity Chip, 7,000mAh Battery and More

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset

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Highlights
  • New leak suggested details of an upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone
  • Vivo X500 Pro is likely to succeed last year's Vivo X300 Pro
  • Vivo X500 Pro could come with a 6.37-inch flat OLED LTPO display
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Vivo's X500 series has been part of leaks for quite some time now. The lineup is expected to debut later this year with upgrades over the Vivo X300 series, but we are seeing rumours about the company's next-generation flagship lineup every day on the Web. A new leak hinted at key hardware details of the Vivo X500 Pro or the Vivo X500 Pro Mini. It is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 64-megapixel periscope camera.

Vivo X500 Pro (Or Pro Mini) Specifications Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has suggested details of an upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone on Weibo, revealing its possible chipset, battery, and camera specifications. Vivo is said to be currently testing a compact flagship equipped with MediaTek's next-generation 2nm Dimensity chipset.

Voltvivo X500 Pro Mini Discussion
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The name of the phone is not mentioned, but the handset in question is believed to be either the Vivo X500 Pro or the Vivo X500 Pro Mini. Likewise, the name of the chipset is not included in the post, but it could be the Dimensity 9600 Pro.

Vivo is reportedly aiming for a battery capacity of around 7,000mAh for the purported Vivo X500 Pro or the Vivo X500 Pro Mini. Packing a larger battery is said to be challenging due to the inclusion of high-end camera hardware. The upcoming smartphone is said to feature a 64-megapixel 85mm periscope telephoto camera and a large LOFIC primary sensor. These two sensors are likely to occupy more internal space.

Earlier rumours claimed that the Vivo X500 Pro will have a 6.37-inch flat OLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. It could run on OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. The Vivo X500 series is expected to be launched in China in September this year. Vivo has yet to confirm any details about the upcoming flagship lineup, so these specifications should be considered with a pinch of salt until the company makes an official announcement.

The Vivo X500 Pro is likely to succeed last year's Vivo X300 Pro, which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel periscope sensor. It carries a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The new device sports a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution.

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Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Mini, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Mini Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Vivo X500 Pro Mini Leak Reveals 2nm MediaTek Dimensity Chip, 7,000mAh Battery and More
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