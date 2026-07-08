Vivo's X500 series has been part of leaks for quite some time now. The lineup is expected to debut later this year with upgrades over the Vivo X300 series, but we are seeing rumours about the company's next-generation flagship lineup every day on the Web. A new leak hinted at key hardware details of the Vivo X500 Pro or the Vivo X500 Pro Mini. It is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 64-megapixel periscope camera.

Vivo X500 Pro (Or Pro Mini) Specifications Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has suggested details of an upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone on Weibo, revealing its possible chipset, battery, and camera specifications. Vivo is said to be currently testing a compact flagship equipped with MediaTek's next-generation 2nm Dimensity chipset.

The name of the phone is not mentioned, but the handset in question is believed to be either the Vivo X500 Pro or the Vivo X500 Pro Mini. Likewise, the name of the chipset is not included in the post, but it could be the Dimensity 9600 Pro.

Vivo is reportedly aiming for a battery capacity of around 7,000mAh for the purported Vivo X500 Pro or the Vivo X500 Pro Mini. Packing a larger battery is said to be challenging due to the inclusion of high-end camera hardware. The upcoming smartphone is said to feature a 64-megapixel 85mm periscope telephoto camera and a large LOFIC primary sensor. These two sensors are likely to occupy more internal space.

Earlier rumours claimed that the Vivo X500 Pro will have a 6.37-inch flat OLED LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. It could run on OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. The Vivo X500 series is expected to be launched in China in September this year. Vivo has yet to confirm any details about the upcoming flagship lineup, so these specifications should be considered with a pinch of salt until the company makes an official announcement.

The Vivo X500 Pro is likely to succeed last year's Vivo X300 Pro, which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel periscope sensor. It carries a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The new device sports a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution.

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