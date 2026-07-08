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Noise REP Band Launched in India With Screenless Design, Up to 10 Days Battery: Price, Features

The Noise REP Band supports continuous monitoring of heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation and more.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 17:35 IST
Noise REP Band Launched in India With Screenless Design, Up to 10 Days Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise REP Band offers subscription-free health insights

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Highlights
  • Noise REP Band features a 5ATM water resistance rating
  • REP Band supports automatic workout detection
  • Noise REP Band works with the NoiseFit companion app
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Noise has launched the REP Band in India as its first screenless wearable, marking the company's entry into a new product category focused on continuous health tracking. The wearable offers subscription-free access to health metrics and AI-backed wellness insights through the NoiseFit app. It comes with a stainless steel body, a 10-day battery life and support for 24x7 biometric monitoring. The REP Band also includes automatic workout detection, Bluetooth connectivity and water resistance, while pre-bookings for the device have now opened in the country.

Noise REP Band Price in India, Availability

The Noise REP Band has a special introductory price of Rs. 9,999 for customers who pre-book the device, and it will be offered in Vivid Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Black and Sand Beige colour options.

The company is accepting pre-bookings via its website, Amazon and Flipkart. The company has yet to announce the regular retail price or sale date.

Noise REP Band Features, Specifications

The Noise REP Band is equipped with a circular multi-photodiode and multi-LED optical heart rate sensor comprising four photodiodes, four green LEDs, and multi-wavelength green, red and infrared LEDs. Noise says the optical system has been calibrated for Fitzpatrick skin types II through VI to improve performance across different skin tones. The company added that, during its internal Bland Altman analysis, the wearable recorded a mean heart rate difference of minus 0.06 BPM against a Polar chest strap.

The wearable also includes a 6-axis motion sensor with a three-axis accelerometer and a three-axis gyroscope. It can automatically detect workouts such as running, walking, cycling, elliptical training and rowing across indoor and outdoor environments.

Noise says that the REP Band supports continuous monitoring of heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, stress, sleep, recovery score, effort metrics, stamina and VO2. It pairs with the NoiseFit companion app on Android and iOS, where users can access AI-generated daily health highlights. Noise says all health tracking features are available without requiring a subscription. The wearable connects over Bluetooth and does not include a display.

The Noise REP Band features a screenless design with a sandblasted dual-finish stainless steel chassis, a hypoallergenic dual-tone twill weave strap and a one-handed clasp. It is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, carries a 5ATM water resistance rating and weighs 27g.

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Further reading: Noise REP Band, Noise REP Band Price in India, Noise REP Band India Launch, Noise REP Band Features, Noise
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Noise REP Band Launched in India With Screenless Design, Up to 10 Days Battery: Price, Features
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