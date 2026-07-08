Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is scheduled for later this month. Ahead of the bi-annual hardware launch event, the South Korean tech conglomerate has begun pre-reservations for its next-generation Galaxy foldable smartphones and smartwatches in India. While the company did not name the handsets, the rumour mill suggests Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be announced. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 series are also expected to debut at the event.

According to Samsung, interested customers in India can secure pre-order benefits by paying a refundable token amount of Rs. 999 on the Samsung India website. Those who pre-reserve an eligible Galaxy device will receive a voucher worth Rs. 2,799, which can be redeemed during the final pre-order of the handset after launch.

Customers who pre-reserve these devices will also be eligible for the highest exchange value when purchasing the new smartphones or smartwatches, the company said.

Prior to the Galaxy Unpacked, interested buyers can register for updates about the upcoming devices. Once done, they will stand a chance to receive a Samsung voucher worth Rs. 5,000, redeemable towards the purchase of any Samsung product. Users can also sign up to receive updates, teasers, trailers, and launch offers ahead of the keynote.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event on July 22

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 is set to take place on Wednesday, July 22. The keynote address will begin at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST). It will be held in London, the UK, where the company will introduce the "newest additions to the Galaxy portfolio".

The tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Z Fold 8 is likely to be Samsung's long-rumoured wide foldable, while the standard book-style foldable could debut as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Alongside the foldable phones, the tech giant is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be livestreamed globally through Samsung's official website, Samsung Newsroom, and YouTube channel.