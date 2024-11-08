Microsoft Outlook was updated with a new personalisation feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) on Thursday. The feature, dubbed 'Themes by Copilot' is a dynamic theme generator. The feature will allow users to add customised themes that update automatically based on the current real-world conditions. The feature is currently rolling out to individual accounts with Copilot Pro subscription as well as business accounts with the Copilot add-on. The company is also revealed that it is rolling out non-Copilot static themes for all users.

Microsoft Outlook Gets AI-Powered Dynamic Themes

The company announced the rollout of AI-powered dynamic themes for Outlook via a blog post. The tech giant redesigned the email client in September 2023, but this is the first time Outlook has received support for dynamic themes.

With Themes by Copilot in Outlook, users can take advantage of the AI chatbot to generate personalised themes. The AI-powered dynamic themes can be based on locations or weather. There are 100 locations across the globe users can choose from or select their own location. Once the user's location is available, Copilot will generate a theme inspired by it.

Just like the weather-based themes, these dynamic themes update automatically based on real-world conditions. For instance, these themes can automatically change between day and night or between different weather types based on the weather at the location.

These AI themes will be available on all platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac, as well as on the web. On the desktop interface, Outlook will get a background wallpaper. On the mobile interface, the top of the app will show the theme. Additionally, both interfaces will also get thematic accent colours, according to the company.

Microsoft says that the new AI themes are available for individual accounts with a Copilot Pro subscription. Business accounts with the Copilot add-on will also be able to access the feature.

While users on the free tier of the email client will not get Copilot-supported AI themes, they can access new non-Copilot static themes. Users can now choose between deep green, red, or purple themes.