Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI Powered Dynamic Themes

Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI-Powered Dynamic Themes

Outlook's new AI-powered themes are available to users with a Copilot Pro subscription and business accounts with Copilot.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 November 2024 20:51 IST
Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI-Powered Dynamic Themes

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is also introducing non-Copilot static themes for all Outlook users

Highlights
  • These themes will appear across Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and web
  • Users can create Outlook themes based on weather or location
  • These AI-powered dynamic themes will also update automatically
Advertisement

Microsoft Outlook was updated with a new personalisation feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) on Thursday. The feature, dubbed 'Themes by Copilot' is a dynamic theme generator. The feature will allow users to add customised themes that update automatically based on the current real-world conditions. The feature is currently rolling out to individual accounts with Copilot Pro subscription as well as business accounts with the Copilot add-on. The company is also revealed that it is rolling out non-Copilot static themes for all users.

Microsoft Outlook Gets AI-Powered Dynamic Themes

The company announced the rollout of AI-powered dynamic themes for Outlook via a blog post. The tech giant redesigned the email client in September 2023, but this is the first time Outlook has received support for dynamic themes.

With Themes by Copilot in Outlook, users can take advantage of the AI chatbot to generate personalised themes. The AI-powered dynamic themes can be based on locations or weather. There are 100 locations across the globe users can choose from or select their own location. Once the user's location is available, Copilot will generate a theme inspired by it.

Just like the weather-based themes, these dynamic themes update automatically based on real-world conditions. For instance, these themes can automatically change between day and night or between different weather types based on the weather at the location.

These AI themes will be available on all platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac, as well as on the web. On the desktop interface, Outlook will get a background wallpaper. On the mobile interface, the top of the app will show the theme. Additionally, both interfaces will also get thematic accent colours, according to the company.

Microsoft says that the new AI themes are available for individual accounts with a Copilot Pro subscription. Business accounts with the Copilot add-on will also be able to access the feature.

While users on the free tier of the email client will not get Copilot-supported AI themes, they can access new non-Copilot static themes. Users can now choose between deep green, red, or purple themes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Outlook, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
North Korea’s BlueNoroff Group Reportedly Targeting Crypto Community Members on MacOS
Competition Commission of India Finds Zomato, Swiggy Breached Antitrust Laws, Documents Show

Related Stories

Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI-Powered Dynamic Themes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Huawei MatePad 11.5 With 2.2K LCD Screen, 7,700mAh Battery Launched
  4. New Photo Sparks Concerns Over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health
  5. Here's Why PS5 Pro is Not Available in India Right Now
  6. OnePlus 13 Could Offer More Storage to Users Courtesy of OxygenOS 15
  7. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024
  8. Qualcomm, Arm Climb After Earnings Signal Smartphone Rebound
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching
  2. Fossils of Dinosaur With Armoured Plate and Bony Spikes Found, Could Withstand Impacts From Car Crash
  3. Samsung Spotted Working on AR Headset With Head-Mounted Display in Patent Document
  4. Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London
  5. Meteoroid Trails Could Help Detect Potentially Hazardous Comets Years in Advance
  6. Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon
  7. Tatsuki Fujimoto's Anime Adaptation Look Back Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI-Powered Dynamic Themes
  9. Competition Commission of India Finds Zomato, Swiggy Breached Antitrust Laws, Documents Show
  10. Russia Successfully Launches 53 Satellites into Target Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »