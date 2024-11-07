Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • India One of the Fastest Growing Markets, AI Companions to Bring New Digital Experience: Microsoft

India One of the Fastest Growing Markets, AI Companions to Bring New Digital Experience: Microsoft

On his inaugural visit to India, Suleyman opined that people will form meaningful relationships with their AI companions in the future.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 12:08 IST
India One of the Fastest Growing Markets, AI Companions to Bring New Digital Experience: Microsoft

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft in March named Mustafa Suleyman as the head of its AI division

Highlights
  • Microsoft's AI CEO shared insights about the future of AI
  • He demonstrated the redesigned version of Microsoft Copilot
  • Mustafa Suleyman is known for his role in founding DeepMind
Advertisement

On his first visit to India, Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman shared his vision of AI's potential applications in the Indian market. On Wednesday, he spoke at the Microsoft Building AI Companions for India event in Bengaluru, regarding his views on AI companions. Suleyman outlined his ambitious vision for the future of AI. He stressed that AI companions are set to create a new class of digital experience, aligned to each person's interests and unlike anything that technology has created before.

He highlighted that India is one of their fastest-growing markets with talented engineers and developers working here.

"My personal vision for AI has always been about how it can be a companion that can make each and every one of us feel more supported and smarter and more capable,” he said, addressing the gathering. He opined that people will form meaningful relationships with their AI companions in the coming days.

Future of AI in India

During a fireside chat with S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, Mustafa Suleyman said that India was one of Microsoft's fastest-growing markets. It also has one of its strongest research and development teams globally.

“We have extremely talented engineers and developers, and increasingly, we're involving social scientists, psychologists, therapists, scriptwriters, comedians, and other creatives. This diversity allows us to synthesise more perspectives and get a broader picture of people involved in the design and creation process,” he added.

When asked about the potential applications of AI here, Suleyman, who joined Microsoft from Google's DeepMind, said the Internet had already put information at everyone's fingertips that is synthesised distilled, and personally tuned to how an individual wants to learn and use information – and that applies in the workplace as much as it applies at home. “M365 Copilot, for example, already does an incredible job of reasoning over your work data,” he added. He also demonstrated the redesigned version of Microsoft Copilot during the event.

Microsoft appointed Mustafa Suleyman in March this year to oversee its newly created consumer AI unit. The tech giant released several upgrades to Copilot in recent months.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft Building AI Companions for India, Copilot, Microsoft AI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Binance's Tri-Party Model: How It’s Calming Institutional Investor Concerns, According to Division Head
Google Pixel 9 Pro Costs 11 Percent Less to Manufacture Than Pixel 8 Pro: Report

Related Stories

India One of the Fastest Growing Markets, AI Companions to Bring New Digital Experience: Microsoft
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5 Pro Launched in Select Markets With Over 50 Enhanced Games Confirmed
  2. Could a hidden planet beyond Neptune be altering the solar system?
  3. iQOO 13 India Launch Confirmed for December; Design, Display Teased
  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro Is Cheaper to Make Than Pixel 8 Pro
  5. iOS 18.2 Could Show the Estimated Time It Takes to Fully Charge Your iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Could Be Launched Soon With These Two Upgrades
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series New Leak Hints at Online Exclusive Colours
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0 and AI Gaming Features
  9. Vivo Y19s Price Revealed; Packs 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. OxygenOS 15 With Revamped UI, New Features Rolls Out Globally for OnePlus 12: What’s New
  2. Government Issues New Rule for In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity on Indian Domestic Airlines
  3. Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date Set for November 20; Availability, Key Features Confirmed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Tipped to Launch Earlier Than Expected With Thinner Design, Improved Battery Life
  5. PS5 Pro With 16.7 Teraflops RDNA Graphics, 2TB SSD Storage Launched; Sony Announces Over 50 Enhanced Titles
  6. iOS 18.2 Could Show the Estimated Time It Takes to Fully Charge Your iPhone
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Reveals Online Exclusive Colours for Every Model
  8. Itel Smart Ring Reportedly Spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Site; Ring App Listed on Play Store
  9. WazirX's Nischal Shetty Aims to Build India's Largest Decentralised Exchange Within 12 Months
  10. Apple to Offer Extra Indonesia Investment to Remove iPhone Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »