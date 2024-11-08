Technology News
  • MS Paint Gets AI Powered Generative Fill Feature in Preview to Windows 11 Insiders

MS Paint Gets AI-Powered Generative Fill Feature in Preview to Windows 11 Insiders

WIth Generative Fill in MS Paint, users can add an object to an image using a text prompt.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 14:58 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

To use Generative Fill in MS Paint, users will need to sign into their Microsoft account

Highlights
  • The feature is available via the Canary and Dev channels on Windows 11
  • Users can also tap on the Try Again button to regenerate the object
  • Generative Fill is currently available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs
MS Paint in Windows 11 is getting a couple of new artificial intelligence (AI) features. On Wednesday, Microsoft announced new preview features for Windows Insiders including a major AI upgrade to the Paint app. It is getting a new Generative Fill feature that uses AI to generate objects based on text prompt. Apart from that, the company is also introducing a Generative Erase feature as well as updates to Cocreator and Image Creator. Notably, these features are not available to general users of Windows 11.

MS Paint Gets New AI Features

In its Windows Insider blog post, Microsoft detailed the new AI features for MS Paint. The biggest highlight is the Generative Fill. Similar to Adobe Photoshop's feature, Generative Fill in MS Paint can add AI-generated objects to an image either created on the app, or loaded to the app.

To use the feature, users will have to use the Selection tool in the Paint toolbar and select an area where they want the object to be added. After selecting, users will now see a small menu pop up at the bottom of the selected area. By selecting Generative Fill, users can open a small text field, where they can type a prompt on what they want to see. Once done, users will need to tap on Create to generate the object.

In case the generated object is not up to their liking, they can tap on the Try Again button to regenerate the object or add more details to the prompt. Once they find the desired output, pressing the Keep button will blend and add it to the image.

Notably, Generative Fill is initially only available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs and users will need to sign in with their Microsoft account to access it. Currently, the feature is only available to Windows Insiders in select regions.

Apart from this, Microsoft is also adding a Generative Erase feature to MS Paint. The tool can be selected while using the eraser and it removes an object from an image while adding elements to make blend the area with the rest of the background. This is available to users on all Windows 11 PCs.

Additionally, Microsoft has also updated the diffusion-based model for Cocreator, a feature introduced earlier this year. Cocreator takes context from what the user is sketching, and generates similar images with a higher level of creativity and in a wider range of styles. Further, the Image Creator feature in Paint is also being expanded to more regions.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
