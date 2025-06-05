Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Mistral Code AI Powered Coding Assistant Introduced for Enterprise Developers

Mistral Code AI-Powered Coding Assistant Introduced for Enterprise Developers

Mistral Code features an in-IDE assistant, local deployment options, and enterprise tools.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2025 17:39 IST
Mistral Code AI-Powered Coding Assistant Introduced for Enterprise Developers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

Companies such as Abanca, SNCF, and Capgemini have started using Mistral Code

Highlights
  • Mistral Code is powered by four in-house AI models
  • Enterprises can fine-tune and post-train these AI models
  • Mistral Code is proficient in more than 80 programming languages
Advertisement

Mistral Code, an artificial intelligence (AI) coding assistant, was introduced by the company on Wednesday. The Paris-based AI firm highlighted that the platform was built for enterprise developers, and is designed to help them increase their productivity while writing and deploying code. The platform is powered by the company's in-house AI models, and offers enterprises flexibility to adapt them to their needs. The coding assistant arrives just two weeks after Mistral released Devstral, its open-source coding agent that can perform software development-related tasks.

Mistral Code Is Powered By Four AI Models

In a newsroom post, the AI firm detailed its new coding assistant. Mistral Code is built on the open-source project Continue, and the company claims that it comes with the granular controls and transparency that enterprises require. It is currently available as private beta on JetBrains IDEs and VSCode, and it will soon be made generally available.

Mistral Code comes with several features such as an integrated development environment (IDE) assistant that exists within the virtual system, options for local deployment, and support for enterprise tools. The platform is powered by four in-house large language models (LLMs).

Codestral will enable the assistant in code completion while Codestral Embed will allow it to search and retrieve code. Similarly, Mistral Code will use Devstral for agent-based coding, and Mistral Medium for all kinds of chat assistance. Additionally, enterprises will be allowed to fine-tune or post-train the AI models on private repositories, or to distill lightweight variants depending on their requirements.

Notably, the coding assistant is well versed in more than 80 programming languages. It can also use reasoning for files, Git diffs, terminal output, and issues. Mistral said it is currently testing the platform for additional capabilities such as writing new modules, updating tests, and executing shell commands. These capabilities are said to come with configurable approvals to let developers stay in charge.

Mistral highlighted that several enterprises have already adopted and deployed Mistral Code within their organisations. These include Spain-based bank Abanca, French national state-owned railway company Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF), and the French multinational IT giant Capgemini.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mistral, Mistral Code, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis Wants to Build AI Email Assistant That Can Reply in Your Style: Report
Ethereum Foundation Announces Overhauled Treasury Strategy Amid Scaling Push

Related Stories

Mistral Code AI-Powered Coding Assistant Introduced for Enterprise Developers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch 2 Debuts With Joy-Con 2 Controllers: Price, Features
  2. OnePlus Pad 3 With 12,140mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Features
  3. OnePlus 13s Review
  4. OnePlus 13s Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications and More
  5. Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Listed on NBTC Site, Hints at Key Specifications
  7. Realme 15 5G Could Arrive in These Colourways and Memory Configurations
  8. Nothing Headphone 1 to Launch Alongside Nothing Phone 3 on July 1
  9. OnePlus Pad 3 First Impressions
  10. Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservation Begin
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Doubles Gemini 2.5 Pro Rate Limit for Google AI Pro Subscribers
  2. Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservation Begin
  3. Mistral Code AI-Powered Coding Assistant Introduced for Enterprise Developers
  4. Nothing Headphone 1 Launch Date Set for July 1, to Arrive Alongside Nothing Phone 3
  5. Ethereum Foundation Announces Overhauled Treasury Strategy Amid Scaling Push
  6. Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis Wants to Build AI Email Assistant That Can Reply in Your Style: Report
  7. Starlink Reportedly Nears India Launch With DoT Approval for GMPCS License Expected Soon
  8. Oppo Confirms Arrival of New Smartphone in India; Could Be the Reno 14
  9. Redmi Pad 2 India Launch Date Set for June 18; Design, Colour Options Teased
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Leaked Images Suggests a Familiar Design; Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »