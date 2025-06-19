Nothing's upcoming flagship, the Phone 3, will be unveiled on July 1. As we wait for the official reveal, the Carl Pei-led company continues to offer new details about the handset. After confirming the chipset and software update policy of the Phone 3, Nothing has posted a new teaser video that shows the feature that'll replace the Glyph Interface. The upcoming handset will get a new LED element on the rear panel, similar to the Asus ROG series phones.

Nothing, on X, revealed that the Phone 3 will feature a "Glyph Matrix" interface at the rear, distinguishing it from previous Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 1 models. The new LED interface replaces the company's Glyph interface. Instead of the Glyph LED interface, the new phone appears to use a dot-matrix panel, which is located in the top right corner of the rear panel.

When light becomes language.



Introducing the Glyph Matrix.



Phone (3). 1 July. pic.twitter.com/YtlPDIlMO6 — Nothing (@nothing) June 19, 2025

The Glyph Matrix is likely to display animations, call notifications, battery level, time and other alerts. Asus's gaming-oriented ROG Phones also feature a dot matrix system on their rear panel with mini-LEDs for animations and interactions.

More details about the Nothing Phone 3's design remain unknown for now, but we can expect the company to drop more teasers in the lead-up to its launch.

Nothing Phone 3: What We Know So Far

The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1 alongside the Nothing Headphone 1. The new handset will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and Nothing has promised five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the new device.

As per past leaks, the Phone 3 could have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a periscope telephoto lens. The battery capacity is rumoured to be more than 5,000mAh. It is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display.

Nothing Phone 3 will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000).