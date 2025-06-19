Nothing's upcoming flagship, the Phone 3, will be unveiled on July 1. As we wait for the official reveal, the Carl Pei-led company continues to offer new details about the handset. After confirming the chipset and software update policy of the Phone 3, Nothing has posted a new teaser video that shows the feature that'll replace the Glyph Interface. The upcoming handset will get a new LED element on the rear panel, similar to the Asus ROG series phones.
Nothing, on X, revealed that the Phone 3 will feature a "Glyph Matrix" interface at the rear, distinguishing it from previous Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 1 models. The new LED interface replaces the company's Glyph interface. Instead of the Glyph LED interface, the new phone appears to use a dot-matrix panel, which is located in the top right corner of the rear panel.
The Glyph Matrix is likely to display animations, call notifications, battery level, time and other alerts. Asus's gaming-oriented ROG Phones also feature a dot matrix system on their rear panel with mini-LEDs for animations and interactions.
More details about the Nothing Phone 3's design remain unknown for now, but we can expect the company to drop more teasers in the lead-up to its launch.
Nothing Phone 3: What We Know So Far
The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1 alongside the Nothing Headphone 1. The new handset will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and Nothing has promised five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the new device.
As per past leaks, the Phone 3 could have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a periscope telephoto lens. The battery capacity is rumoured to be more than 5,000mAh. It is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display.
Nothing Phone 3 will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000).