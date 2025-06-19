Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3 to Feature New Glyph Matrix LED Interface on the Rear Panel

Nothing Phone 3’s Glyph Matrix interface is located on the top right corner of the rear panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 19:33 IST
Nothing Phone 3 to Feature New Glyph Matrix LED Interface on the Rear Panel

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 3 will succeed the Phone 2

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 is said to offer a triple rear camera
  • Nothing Phone 3 will launch on July 1
  • The Glyph Matrix is likely to display animations
Advertisement

Nothing's upcoming flagship, the Phone 3, will be unveiled on July 1. As we wait for the official reveal, the Carl Pei-led company continues to offer new details about the handset. After confirming the chipset and software update policy of the Phone 3, Nothing has posted a new teaser video that shows the feature that'll replace the Glyph Interface. The upcoming handset will get a new LED element on the rear panel, similar to the Asus ROG series phones.

Nothing, on X, revealed that the Phone 3 will feature a "Glyph Matrix" interface at the rear, distinguishing it from previous Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 1 models. The new LED interface replaces the company's Glyph interface. Instead of the Glyph LED interface, the new phone appears to use a dot-matrix panel, which is located in the top right corner of the rear panel.

The Glyph Matrix is likely to display animations, call notifications, battery level, time and other alerts. Asus's gaming-oriented ROG Phones also feature a dot matrix system on their rear panel with mini-LEDs for animations and interactions.

More details about the Nothing Phone 3's design remain unknown for now, but we can expect the company to drop more teasers in the lead-up to its launch.

Nothing Phone 3: What We Know So Far

The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1 alongside the Nothing Headphone 1. The new handset will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and Nothing has promised five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the new device.

As per past leaks, the Phone 3 could have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a periscope telephoto lens. The battery capacity is rumoured to be more than 5,000mAh. It is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display.

Nothing Phone 3 will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000).

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing, Glyph Matrix, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Gaming Phone With Flagship Features, Shoulder Triggers Said to Be in Development
Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for Next Week; Will Feature Updates on Resident Evil: Requiem, Pragmata

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3 to Feature New Glyph Matrix LED Interface on the Rear Panel
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  2. Poco F7 5G to Be Equipped With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  3. Realme 15 Series Said to Launch in July; Lite Variant Leaked Online
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 With Up to 36 Hours Battery Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Date and Key Features Revealed
  6. BSNL Announces Name of Its 5G Service in India
  7. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Enter Production Later This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Review: Eye-Catching Design, Thumping Bass
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 to Feature New Glyph Matrix LED Interface on the Rear Panel
  2. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for Next Week; Will Feature Updates on Resident Evil: Requiem, Pragmata
  3. OnePlus Gaming Phone With Flagship Features, Shoulder Triggers Said to Be in Development
  4. Honor Magic V5 Set to Launch on July 2, Design Officially Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Date Set for June 27; Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. Realme 15 Series Launch Timeline Leaked; Lite Variant Surfaces Online
  7. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Google Messages Widely Rolling Out Snooze Notifications and Delete for Everyone Features
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Microsoft Planning Thousands More Job Cuts Aimed at Salespeople
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »