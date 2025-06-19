Technology News
English Edition

My Hero Academia Final Season OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

My Hero Academia’s last season arrives in October 2025 with thrilling action, deep emotion, and a hero’s final stand.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 June 2025 22:06 IST
My Hero Academia Final Season OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

My Hero Academia Final Season: 2025 Trailer, Plot, Cast & Where to Watch Revealed

Highlights
  • Final season of My Hero Academia to premiere in October 2025
  • Trailer teases epic battles, villain threats,and Midoriya’s final journey
  • Created by Kohei Horikoshi and produced by Bones Studio
Advertisement

My Hero Academia is a worldwide known Japanese anime series which has been adapted from Kohei Horikoshi's manga. It is against the backdrop of a population where there are people who have supreme powers and are known as Quirks. The story takes you to Izuku Midoriya, a boy without powers inherits the legendary Quirk from the greatest hero of the world, known as All Might. He enters U.A. High School and gets training to become a pro hero. With action, powerful storytelling and emotions, the series gained its fans across the globe among all ages.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can stream My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Netflix. This is the final and last season. The tentative month of release is October 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer provides a glimpse of intense rivalries, escalating villain threats and heroic training. There is action, emotions and drama in this most loved anime series. The story takes you to Izuku Midoriya, a determined boy who is born without powers in a society where everyone holds supreme powers in the society, except him.

After he meets All Might, known as the world's greatest hero, he inherits the supreme power and gets the mighty Quirk “One For All.” Midoriya joins U.A. High School and gets trained together with his friends, such as Bakugo, Todoroki, and Uraraka. As he gets to know how to control his Quirk, he meets new enemies like the League of Villains and All For One emerge. There are moral dilemmas, epic showdowns and character evolution which define every arc and make it an emotional and dynamic rollercoaster.

Cast and Crew

The series Japanese cast includes Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, and Kenta Miyake, and the English cast features Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin, and Christopher Sabat. The creator of the series is Kohei Horikoshi, director is Kenji Nagasaki. It has been produced under the banner of Bones Studio.

Reception

My Hero Academia has gained a lot of critical recognition for its animation, storytelling and emotional depth. It holds a high rating on IMDb of 8.2. It received several awards which including the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: My Hero Academia, My Hero Academia Final Season, Anime 2025
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Reno 14 5G Series India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications
My Hero Academia Final Season OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  2. Nothing Phone 3 to Get New Glyph Matrix Interface on the Rear Panel
  3. Poco F7 5G to Be Equipped With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India Launch Date and Key Features Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Launch Date Leaked Online
  6. BSNL Announces Name of Its 5G Service in India
  7. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Review: Eye-Catching Design, Thumping Bass
  8. Vivo T4 Lite 5G to Launch in India on June 24; Chipset Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient Footprints in White Sands Confirm Humans Reached America 23,000 Years Ago
  2. Humanoid Robot Achieves Controlled Flight Using Jet Propulsion and AI Systems
  3. Curiosity Rover Reaches Uyuni Quad, Begins New Mars Mapping and Surface Analysis Campaign
  4. NASA to Gather Reentry Imagery of European Commercial Capsule Using High-Altitude Aircraft
  5. ESA's Proba-3 Unveils First-Ever Artificial Solar Eclipse Images from Precision Satellite Formation
  6. My Hero Academia Final Season OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  7. NASA Study Reveals Correlation Between Earth’s Magnetic Field and Atmospheric Oxygen
  8. Aap Jaisa Koi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Romantic Drama Online?
  9. Nothing Phone 3 to Feature New Glyph Matrix LED Interface on the Rear Panel
  10. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for Next Week; Will Feature Updates on Resident Evil: Requiem, Pragmata
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »