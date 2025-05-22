Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Mistral Releases Devstral, an Open Source Agentic Coding AI Model That Outperforms GPT 4.1 Mini

Mistral Releases Devstral, an Open-Source Agentic Coding AI Model That Outperforms GPT-4.1 Mini

Devstral is fine-tuned from Mistral-Small-3.1 and has a context window of up to 1,28,000 tokens.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2025 16:15 IST
Mistral Releases Devstral, an Open-Source Agentic Coding AI Model That Outperforms GPT-4.1 Mini

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

The Devstral coding agent can be run both locally as well as via Mistral’s API

Highlights
  • Devstral was built as a collaboration between Mistral and All Hands AI
  • The coding model scores 46.8 percent on the SWE-Bench Verified benchmark
  • Mistral’s open-source model is available under an Apache 2.0 licence
Advertisement

Mistral released a new coding-focused artificial intelligence (AI) model on Wednesday. Dubbed Devstral, it is an open-source coding agent that can perform software development tasks. The Paris-based AI firm says that, unlike other open software engineering (SWE) agents, this model can solve real-world software engineering problems and write contextualised code in a codebase. The company claimed that the AI model ranked at the top of the SWE-Verified benchmark based on internal tests. Notably, Mistral built the AI model in collaboration with All Hands AI.

Mistral's Devstral Coding Agent Is Claimed to Offer Practical Coding Capabilities

In a newsroom post, the French AI firm announced the coding and detailed its capabilities. In the last month, major AI players have been focusing on bringing AI-powered coding agents to the market. OpenAI introduced Codex, Microsoft unveiled the GitHub Copilot coding agent, and Google made Jules available as a public beta. Now, Mistral has also joined these companies with Devstral.

Mistral said that while existing open-source large language models (LLMs) are capable of performing isolated coding tasks such as writing standalone functions or code completion, they struggle when it comes to writing contextual code in a large codebase. The company added that this leads to issues when AI agents have to identify relationships between disparate components and also identify subtle bugs.

The company believes Devstral solves this problem with its ability to contextualise coding tasks with the database and existing frameworks. Based on internal testing, it scored 46.8 percent on the SWE-Verified benchmark, ranking in the top position. It also outperformed larger open-source models such as Qwen 3 and DeepSeek V3, as well as proprietary models such as OpenAI's GPT-4.1-mini and Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Haiku.

Coming to the architecture, Devstral is fine-tuned from the Mistral-Small-3.1 AI model and has a context window of up to 1,28,000 tokens. It is a text-only model as it comes without the vision encoder that was equipped in the Small-3.1. Notably, Devstral can use tools to explore codebases, edit multiple files, and power other SWE agents.

Mistral says that Devstral is a lightweight model that can run on a single Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU or a Mac with 32GB RAM. Due to this, it can be deployed locally and run entirely on-device. Those who wish to download the model can access it from Hugging Face, Ollama, Kaggle, Unsloth, and LM Studio. It is available with a permissive Apache 2.0 licence that allows for both academic and commercial usages.

Additionally, it can also be used as an application programming interface (API). Mistral has listed the AI agent under the name devstral-small-2505, and it costs $0.1 (roughly Rs. 8.6) per million of input tokens and $0.3 (roughly Rs. 25) per million of output tokens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mistral, Devstral, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, LLM, AI Agent
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Infinix Xpad GT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Computex 2025: Five Takeaways From Asia’s Biggest AI Tech Show

Related Stories

Mistral Releases Devstral, an Open-Source Agentic Coding AI Model That Outperforms GPT-4.1 Mini
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15s Pro Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch Today
  2. LinkedIn Is Now Letting Users Search for Ideal Jobs Using GenAI
  3. Sam Altman Reportedly Drops Clues About 'Secret' AI Device With Jony Ive
  4. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC Launched
  5. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Launch Date Confirmed; Teased to Run on This New Chipset
  6. Vi Rolls Out 'Nonstop Hero' Plan With Truly Unlimited Data and Calls
  7. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Global Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out ‘Nonstop Hero’ Plan With Truly Unlimited Data, Calls in Kolkata and Other Circles
  2. OpenAI’s Sam Altman Reportedly Hints at New AI Device Being Developed With Jony Ive
  3. Vodafone Idea Updates Family Postpaid Plans to Let Users Add Up to 8 Additional Members
  4. Amazon Begins Testing AI-Powered Audio Product Summaries Feature on Its Platform
  5. Mistral Releases Devstral, an Open-Source Agentic Coding AI Model That Outperforms GPT-4.1 Mini
  6. Sony to Fully Shut Down PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program Next Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Arrive With Samsung’s First 3nm Chip After Skipping the Galaxy S25 Series: Report
  8. DoT to Share Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Data With Banks, UPI Service Providers and Financial Institutions
  9. Computex 2025: Five Takeaways From Asia’s Biggest AI Tech Show
  10. Infinix Xpad GT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »