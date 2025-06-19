NASA to Gather Reentry Imagery of European Commercial Capsule Using High-Altitude Aircraft

A NASA team specialising in in-flight imagery plans to capture detailed visuals and temperature data of a commercial capsule's return from space later this month. The capsule, named Mission Possible, is part of a European demonstration led by The Exploration Company. NASA's SCIFLI (Scientifically Calibrated In-Flight Imagery) team will gather data in real time by using a spectrometer and an ultra-HD telescope on a Gulfstream III aircraft from the sky over the Pacific Ocean. This mission supports public-private partnerships and enhances spacecraft design through thermal and structural insights.

NASA's SCIFLI Team to Track Capsule Reentry with Spectrometer, Parachute, and Splashdown Imaging

As per a NASA report, the SCIFLI team will track the capsule as it re-enters Earth's atmosphere after launching aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Observations will begin near the 200,000-foot mark, where atmospheric interaction initiates heating, photon emission, and shock layer formation.

SCIFLI's operations will include capturing imagery of the drogue and main parachute deployments, along with a potential splashdown visual, depending on cloud cover. These images will aid the recovery teams and will help The Exploration Company get a better understanding of how future capsule designs might be. The operation is tightly choreographed, with hours of rehearsals on tap, including a full-dress run before launch.

Tracking during the day across the ocean is difficult, but the SCIFLI team is well-practiced and has a history of capturing stellar data in high-pressure situations. Each team member will follow precise tracking procedures developed from previous missions, including NASA's Artemis and OSIRIS-REx. Real-time visuals and thermal data are expected to bolster engineering precision in next-generation spacecraft.

The Exploration Company, based in Munich and Bordeaux, partnered with NASA through a reimbursable Space Act Agreement. “This mission reflects how collaboration can advance global spaceflight goals,” their chief program officer stated. The NASA Langley-led SCIFLI team continues to be a critical player in enabling safe, science-backed reentries with precision tracking and calibration.