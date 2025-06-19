Technology News
Oppo Reno 14 5G Series India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G was launched in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 15:58 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 series was launched in China in May

  • Oppo Reno series is tipped to launch in India in July
  • Oppo Reno 14 has a 6,000mAh battery in China
  • Chinese variants of the phones have 50-megapixel selfie shooters
Oppo Reno 14 5G series will soon launch in India, the company confirmed via social media. While Oppo has only mentioned the Reno 14 5G series, we can expect it to include the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G, successors to the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro, respectively. The lineup was unveiled in the Chinese market in May. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the vanilla model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC under the hood. 

Oppo has teased the upcoming launch of the Reno 14 5G series in India via its X handle. While an exact date isn't confirmed, the phone is listed with a 'coming soon' tag. Previous leaks suggest that the launch could take place in the first week of July.

The teaser image shows a green variant of the Reno 14 5G series smartphone with a triple rear camera setup. Oppo has also set up a dedicated Webpage for the phones. It is also confirmed to go official in other global markets shortly

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Price, Specifications (Expected)

Price details of Oppo Reno 14 5G series are yet to be revealed, though the phones could be priced similarly to their Chinese counterparts. The Reno 14 5G arrived at a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Reno 14 Pro 5G was priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G were unveiled in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 37,999.

In China, the Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro shipped with Android 15-based ColorOS 15, 50-megapixel selfie shooters and 50-megapixel main cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Reno 14 has a 6.59-inch display, and it runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. The Reno 14 Pro model, on the other hand, features a 6.83-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip.

The Oppo Reno 14 has a 6,000mAh battery, whereas the Reno 14 Pro gets a 6,200mAh battery. They support 80W wired fast charging, while the Pro version also supports 50W wireless fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 14 5G, Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 14 5G Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Messages Widely Rolling Out Snooze Notifications and Delete for Everyone Features

