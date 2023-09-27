Technology News
Microsoft is also updating the MS Paint app with a new AI-powered Cocreator feature claimed to generate unique images using text prompts.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Windows

Windows 11 will now offer support for RAR, 7-zip, and ZIP archives

Highlights
  • Windows Copilot will add Microsoft's AI-backed Bing Chat to your desktop
  • MS Paint will now be able to work with layers and remove backgrounds
  • Windows 11 users can opt in to receive the latest update right away
Windows 11 has been updated with support for Copilot — Microsoft's new AI-powered assistant — as part of the company's latest operating system update. Aside from integrating a chatbot into Windows 11, Microsoft is also updating the MS Paint app with support for layers and graphics generation, while the built-in Snipping Tool for screenshots is getting AI-based features such as text extraction and redaction. Windows Backup will allow you to move information across computers when switching to a new Windows 11 PC.

Microsoft detailed the changes coming to Windows 11 in a blog post on Tuesday and revealed that the Copilot feature is finally making its way to the platform. Copilot will bring the company's revamped Bing Chat to Windows 11, allowing you to perform various tasks such as taking a screenshot, toggling Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and other system controls, and generating a summary of a web page.

Copilot will also use generative AI responses to provide text and image responses based on your queries. After updating to the latest version of Windows with Copilot, you can press the Windows key and C or click on the Copilot icon on the Windows 11 taskbar to get started with the feature.

Microsoft is also updating the MS Paint app with some of the most notable upgrades it has received in nearly four decades. MS Paint will now let you work with multiple layers, just like Adobe Photoshop. You will also be able to easily remove the background from any picture using the built-in image editing tool, according to the company.

ms paint cocreator microsoft ms paint

MS Paint is getting a new Cocreator mode that uses artificial intelligence
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Meanwhile, a new Paint Cocreator preview will roll out to testers on the Windows Insider in the coming weeks, with support for entering a text prompt to create unique images, Microsoft says in the blog post. The blog post states "50 credits available for initial use of Paint Cocreator. One credit applied per use" — suggesting that the feature will not be free to use when it is rolled out. 

The Snipping Tool — Microsoft's built-in screenshot and markup tool for Windows 11 — is getting new AI-powered features too. After installing the latest Windows 11 update, you will be able to access two new features via the Snipping Tool — text recognition and redaction. While the former uses optical character recognition (OCR) to detect text, the latter will allow you to black out any text from a screenshot such as an email address or a phone number.

Finally, Microsoft is updating the Windows 11 File Explorer with an improved home interface with bigger thumbnails for favourites or recent files and documents. You will also be able to open RAR and 7-zip files natively, without the need for third part file compression apps. 

According to the company, you can open the Windows 11 settings app and navigate to Windows Update, and then enable the option titled Get the latest updates as soon as they're available. You will then need to wait for the update to roll out to your laptop or desktop computer.  

Further reading: Windows 11, Windows Copilot, Windows 11 update, Windows 11 AI, Windows 11 features, Windows 11 apps, MS Paint, Paint, Snipping Tool, Windows Explorer, Windows Backup, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Gemini Crypto Exchange to Invest Up to Rs. 200 Crore in India as Part of Expansion Plans
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating

