Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • MS Paint Updated With Support for Layers, Editing Transparent Images: Details

MS Paint Updated With Support for Layers, Editing Transparent Images: Details

Windows Insider testers can now try editing transparent images and saving them using MS Paint on the latest Dev and Canary builds of Windows 11.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2023 15:47 IST
MS Paint Updated With Support for Layers, Editing Transparent Images: Details

Photo Credit: Microsoft

MS Paint will allow users to work with multiple layers that can be hidden and merged

Highlights
  • MS Paint has been updated with support for editing images with layers
  • Microsoft Paint will allow users to select, hide and merge layers
  • The MS Paint app will also let users open and save transparent images

MS Paint — also known as Microsoft Paint — is getting updated with two new image editing features that will allow users to edit images more effectively using Microsoft's free graphics manipulation tool. Users will be able to edit images using layers, similar to Adobe's widely used Photoshop software. MS Paint will also allow users to work with transparent images and save them once they are edited. the features are expected to roll out to all users running Windows 11 at a later date.

In a recent Windows Insider blog post, Microsoft announced that the company's nearly 40-year-old computer program will be updated with support for layers. Users will be able to “add, remove, and manage layers on the canvas," according to the company. These layers can be hidden at will, allowing users to work on them without affecting the content of other layers.

Just like other image manipulation tools like Photoshop and the open-source GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP), layers are also visible in the order they are placed in. Digital elements on each layer can then be organised or adjusted in such a way that they appear behind other elements in the image. Microsoft's blog post provides an example of an image with pixel-style artwork depicting a cat with five layers including a yellow background.

Another important feature that has made its way to MS Paint is transparency support. Users will now be able to open and edit transparent images (like PNGs) on the application, which will show a duotone checkerboard pattern as the background for parts of the image that are transparent.

With the new transparency support MS Paint's eraser tool can also remove the background selectively, making it transparent. When the image is ready to be saved, Paint will save it as a PNG file with the transparency — the application previously saved the image after filling the transparent areas with a white background.

There's no word on when layers and transparency support will make its way to all users on Windows 11 — Microsoft is currently trialling the new functionality with Windows Insider testers on the Canary and Dev channels on version 11.2308.18.0 or newer. The company is expected to roll out the features to all users once testing is concluded.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MS Paint, Microsoft Paint, MS Paint features, MS Paint update, MS Paint layers, MS Paint transparency, Microsoft apps, Windows, Windows Insiders, Windows 11, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp to Offer Card Payments, Services From Rival Digital Payment Providers in India
Entities Expected to Comply With Data Protection Norms Except Age-Gating in 12 Months: Mos IT

Related Stories

MS Paint Updated With Support for Layers, Editing Transparent Images: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Can Be Availed for Just Rs. 74,900 With This Offer
  2. Jio AirFiber Launched in These Cities: See Plans, Internet Speed
  3. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  4. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped: Here’s How Much It Might Cost
  5. Realme C53 With 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  7. OnePlus Will Roll Out the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta to These Smartphones
  8. Google Pixel Watch 2 Said to Get This New Feature: Check Here
  9. WhatsApp Adds Card Payments, Rival Digital Payment Options in India
  10. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. MS Paint Updated With Support for Layers, Editing Transparent Images: Details
  2. Kaala Paani Release Date: Mona Singh-Led Survival Drama Series is out October 18 on Netflix
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Ditch 10x Telephoto Camera to Ship With a 5x Zoom Level Sensor
  4. OxygenOS 14 Open Beta Rollout Timeline, Android 14-Compatible OnePlus Phones Confirmed: Details
  5. Itel S23+ Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Microsoft Considered Buying Nintendo at One Point, Court Documents Reveal; Unannounced Bethesda Games Leaked
  7. Honor V Purse Outward Foldable Smartphone With 7.71-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Entities Expected to Comply With Data Protection Norms Except Age-Gating in 12 Months: Mos IT
  9. WhatsApp to Offer Card Payments, Services From Rival Digital Payment Providers in India
  10. Xbox Leak: Microsoft Is Planning Xbox Series X and Series S Refreshes in 2024, New Controller With Gyro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.