OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Dots, AI agents designed to take over tasks that would normally require repeated prompts and follow-ups. A user can start with an instruction and leave the Dot to work through the job, including when they are no longer in ChatGPT. The agents can use connected apps, work in the background and return when they need input or approval. OpenAI says Dots are aimed at a range of work, from coding and research to sales, content creation and everyday errands.

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Dots With Support for 4,000+ Apps

According to OpenAI, each Dot is powered by GPT-6 Astra and gets its own cloud computer and browser. Through its plugin ecosystem, it can connect to more than 4,000 apps. Once a task is underway, users do not have to keep directing every individual step, and they can hand the Dot another task while it continues working on the first one.

The company has outlined several examples of how this could work in practice. A developer, for instance, could have a Dot keep an eye on customer feedback, pick out recurring requests and turn smaller fixes into tested code before preparing a pull request for review. Someone working on a product launch could similarly leave the agent to update launch material when the scope changes.

The same approach extends to research and sales. Researchers can have a Dot rerun analysis when new data arrives, investigate unexpected results and update figures for a paper. In sales, it can compare customer requirements with product documentation, identify areas that still need testing and help prepare a proof of concept or revise a proposal as the deal develops.

Content work is another area OpenAI highlights. A Dot can go through a new interview transcript, pick out moments that could become clips, prepare show notes and draft social media posts. The agents are not limited to professional tasks either. OpenAI gives the example of using one to compare food delivery options and calculate the final cost before asking the user to approve the order.

A Dot does not have to remain inside an active ChatGPT conversation. It can send users progress updates, questions or requests for decisions, and the same agent can be reached through ChatGPT, Slack and Microsoft Teams. Users can also speak to a Dot through voice calls, while text messaging support is coming later.

Each agent has its own cloud computer, keeping it separate from the user's laptop unless another device is deliberately connected. Users can open that computer and watch the work as it happens. On supported websites, Dots can also use saved passwords without exposing those passwords to the model.

Users retain control over what a Dot is allowed to do. They can choose which apps it can access and create rules that allow an action, block it or require approval first. Background research uses read-only access, so the agent cannot send messages or change connected apps while doing that work. OpenAI also says its auto-review system checks actions that could affect accounts or involve sharing information, while particularly sensitive jobs, such as changing a password, remain with the user.

There are safeguards for cases where an agent encounters malicious instructions or potentially harmful behaviour. OpenAI says a Dot can be paused or stopped if its monitoring systems detect a safety concern. The company also cautions that Dots can make mistakes and recommends checking work that could have significant consequences. Personal ChatGPT users can control whether their Dot conversations and work are used to improve OpenAI's models, while content from Business, Enterprise and Edu workspaces is not used for training by default.

OpenAI is also testing specialist Dots aimed at businesses. These versions can be given their own identities, credentials and access to specific company systems, with early work covering areas such as procurement, invoice processing, customer support, email marketing and commercial contracting. The company is working with Microsoft to bring these specialist agents to Agent 365 as well.

ChatGPT Dots availability

ChatGPT Dots are rolling out to Pro and Business Premium users in eligible markets, according to OpenAI. Enterprise users, including those on Edu and Healthcare workspaces, can access the beta when their workspace administrator enables it. The first Dot comes with Pro and Business Premium at no extra cost, while those plans also get extended limits for deeper work during the first month.

Conversations with Dots will not count towards ChatGPT usage limits. However, tasks that a Dot starts or manages through Codex or ChatGPT Work will count towards the respective service limits. To set one up, users currently need to create their first Dot through the ChatGPT desktop app or desktop browser and connect the apps they want it to use. After that, users can also access the Dot through the ChatGPT mobile app. OpenAI says it plans to let users add more Dots and scale their workloads in the future.