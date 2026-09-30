Apple's first foldable device, the iPhone Duo, is all set to go on sale globally on October 23, but the Cupertino giant is now said to be facing production delays. These delays aren't just about assembling the iPhone Duo; they also involve individual component manufacturers and Apple's said quality standards. As expected, this situation affects the availability of iPhone Duo units on launch day. The report also indicates that Apple is not willing to compromise on quality, which is good news for its customers.

Apple's Quality Standards Reportedly Meddling with iPhone Duo Production

According to a report by Jiemian, Apple's first foldable device has struggled to meet production demand. Sources close to electronics manufacturer Foxconn told the publication that final assembly yields were only slightly above 60 percent around mid-September. The same source also claimed that, with Apple's strict quality standards, it could take between six months and a year for the assembly line to reach a mature yield. This could mean fewer iPhone Duo units may be available for sale on October 23.

The source claims the supply chain is currently waiting for Apple to relax quality requirements so the supply of key components can keep up. This would also help Apple meet its current and future sales targets for its first foldable.

As a first-of-its-kind product, meeting Apple's sales expectations appears to be a challenge for the brand's component suppliers. The source states that Samsung Display, which supplies the OLED panels for the iPhone Duo, has previously experienced insufficient yield, leading to delivery delays. These delays can ripple through the assembly line.

The iPhone Duo's hinge design has also seen adjustments. Apple tested liquid metal components but reportedly chose a different solution before mass production. This again led to further delays with mass production.

An industry insider reportedly told the source that the global inventory target for the iPhone Duo is approximately six to eight million units. This is reportedly a lower benchmark compared to the iPhone Pro models, for which Apple usually ships around 20 to 30 million units per production cycle. Apple currently expects to sell more than 5 million units of the iPhone Duo, according to the report.