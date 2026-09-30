Google Pixel 10a was launched in India earlier this year, in February, as the Mountain View-based tech giant's new entry-level smartphone. Soon after its unveiling, details regarding its successor started surfacing online. Expected to be marketed as the Google Pixel 11a, the renders of the rumoured handset have been leaked online, revealing its design, colour options, and dimensions. The Google Pixel 11a is shown to retain its pill-shaped camera module, which might carry a dual rear camera system. However, Google might make subtle changes to the phone's camera island. The phone could also be slightly more compact than its predecessor.

Google Pixel 11a Design, Colourways (Expected)

In collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), Android Headlines has published the computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Google Pixel 11a. The images show the smartphone with a similar design to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 10a. The handset might sport a flat rear panel, with a pill-shaped camera module at the top. However, the camera module appears larger than the one on the Pixel 10a.

Google Pixel 11a could be slightly more compact than the Pixel 10a

Photo Credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines

Moreover, the Google Pixel 11a is shown to feature an LED flash next to the camera island. On the front, it could sport a flat display, surrounded by relatively thick bezels. A centred hole-punch display cutout appears at the top of the screen, which might house the selfie camera. The power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone. Meanwhile, a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a microphone cutout appear on the bottom.

Further, the report highlights that the Google Pixel 11a will be launched in black, green, purple, and silver colour options. The black shade will reportedly be marketed as Obsidian, while the green, purple, and silver finishes could be named Olive or Pistachio, Frost, and Fog, respectively. The handset could be slightly more compact than its predecessor, measuring 153.46 x 72.35 x 9mm, compared to Pixel 10a's 153.9 x 73 x 9mm dimensions.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Google Pixel 11a will sport a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,250 nits HDR brightness, and up to 3,350 nits peak brightness. It could be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the MediaTek M90 networking chip, which is the same as the other Pixel 11 series phones.