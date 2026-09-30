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Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Camera Configuration, Colour Options Revealed Days Before India Launch

Oppo F35 series will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 12:09 IST
Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Camera Configuration, Colour Options Revealed Days Before India Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Oppo

Oppo F35 series will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo F35 5G will be offered in two colour options
  • Oppo F35 series will launch in India with ColorOS
  • Oppo F35 5G will feature a pill-shaped camera island
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Oppo F35 series is scheduled to launch in India next week. The upcoming handset lineup is confirmed to include two models, namely the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G. The company recently revealed the design of the two handsets. Now, the dedicated microsite for the new Oppo F35 series has been updated to reveal additional details about the two models, including the camera configuration and colour options. The standard model will be offered in two distinct colour options, while the Pro model will be available in at least an orange finish. Both phones are expected to be powered by different MediaTek SoCs.

Oppo F35 Series Key Specifications, Features Teased

The dedicated microsite for the two upcoming Oppo smartphones has been updated to reveal key details. The Oppo F35 Pro 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 1/2-inch sensor. The main camera will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. The phone will be capable of recording up to 4K videos.

On the other hand, the Oppo F35 5G will also boast a dual rear camera unit, featuring the same primary camera as the Pro model. However, instead of the 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, the standard model will sport a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. Both smartphones will feature a 50-megapixel front-facing Ultra-Wide Natural Camera for selfies and video calls.

Moreover, the Oppo F35 Pro 5G and Oppo F35 5G will ship with Dual-Video mode, AI Popout, AI Remix Collage, AI Portrait Glow, and AI Portrait Retouching. Apart from this, the Oppo F35 5G is teased to launch in India in blue and pink colour options, while the Pro model is confirmed to debut in an orange colourway. Both handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and Flipkart.

We already know that the Oppo F35 series will be launched in India on October 5. Recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo F35 Pro 5G will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, while the standard model will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 chip. Both smartphones are expected to boast an 8,000mAh battery. The Oppo F35 series might ship with support for 80W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Oppo F35 5G, Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo, Oppo F35 5G India Launch, Oppo F35 Pro 5G India Launch, Oppo F35 5G Specifications, Oppo F35 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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