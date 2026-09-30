Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE and More Teased to Get Discounts

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE and More Teased to Get Discounts

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is scheduled to start on October 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 11:14 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE and More Teased to Get Discounts

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be available below Rs. 50,000 in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Flipkart has started revealing Samsung smartphone deals
  • Flipkart has yet to reveal the exact sale prices for these models
  • The Galaxy S25 is confirmed to be available for under Rs. 60,000
Advertisement

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will begin next week in India. Just days ahead of the sale, the online platform has started disclosing Samsung smartphone deals. Several Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, are confirmed to be available at discounted prices during the sale. The e-commerce platform has yet to confirm the final deal prices are yet to be announced, but it has revealed the price brackets for these models.

These Galaxy Smartphones Will Get Discount

Flipkart has a microsite that reveals the price brackets of Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the Big Billion Days Sale 2026. As per the listing, the Galaxy S25 FE is set to be available in the Rs. 4X, XXX price range, effectively bringing it below Rs. 50,000. It was priced at Rs. 59,999. 

VoltFlipkart Big Billion Days Sale Discussion
Explore More...

The Galaxy S25 is confirmed to be available for under Rs. 60,000 during the Flipkart sale. It was launched with a price tag of Rs. 80,999. The Galaxy A36 is also teased to get a notable price cut and will cost under Rs. 30,000. The Galaxy F70 Pro is likely to be available below Rs. 30,000. The Galaxy F70e could cost less than Rs. 20,000.

galaxy s25 fe samsung flipkart Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

The flagship Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra models will also retail at discounted prices. The exact pricing for these smartphones has not yet been disclosed. We can expect Flipkart to announce more details about the deals as the Big Billion Days Sale approaches.

In addition to the sale price, you can avail payment-based discounts. Select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards will get up to 10 percent off on purchases. UPI-based payments will also get special discounts. Further, you can avail SuperCoin offers and EMI benefits.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is scheduled to start on October 9. As always, Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black and other select shoppers will get early access from October 8. Besides Samsung smartphones, iPhone models and Google's Pixel phones are confirmed to be available at discounted rates in the sale. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, Samsung, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI’s GPT-6.1 Sol AI Model Launched With Near-GPT-6 Astra Intelligence at Significantly Lower Costs
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Dots: 4000+ Apps Support, Availability, and More Explained

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE and More Teased to Get Discounts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why LG NU885 Is a 4K TV to Buy if You're Not Spending Flagship Money
  2. Apple Pay Finally Arrives in India With Axis Bank as Its First Partner
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
  4. Here's How the Google Pixel 11a Could Look: See Expected Features
  5. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Dots With Support for 4,000+ Apps
  6. LG Channels: 150+ Free Channels, Zero Extra Hardware
  7. Smart TV OS in India, Compared: Where webOS Pulls Ahead
  8. iPhone Duo Could Be Available in Limited Numbers at Launch
  9. iQOO Pad Ultra Launched With 165Hz OLED Display, 9,020mAh Battery
  10. Oppo K14 Plus Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple iPhone Duo Could Face Limited Launch-Day Supply as Production Yields Remain Low
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE and More Teased to Get Discounts
  3. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Dots: 4000+ Apps Support, Availability, and More Explained
  4. OpenAI’s GPT-6.1 Sol AI Model Launched With Near-GPT-6 Astra Intelligence at Significantly Lower Costs
  5. Google Pixel 11a Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders: Expected Specifications
  6. Apple Pay Launches in India After 12 Years, With Axis Bank as Its First Partner
  7. iQOO Pad Ultra Launched With 165Hz OLED Display, 9,020mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Ethereum Network to Undergo Major Speed Upgrade Test on October 6
  9. Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Processing May Change From Galaxy S26 Ultra; Might Drop Dedicated 3X Telephoto Lens
  10. Noise Homestage Soundbar Series Launched in India With Dolby Atmos, Up to 700W Output: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »