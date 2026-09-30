Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will begin next week in India. Just days ahead of the sale, the online platform has started disclosing Samsung smartphone deals. Several Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, are confirmed to be available at discounted prices during the sale. The e-commerce platform has yet to confirm the final deal prices are yet to be announced, but it has revealed the price brackets for these models.

These Galaxy Smartphones Will Get Discount

Flipkart has a microsite that reveals the price brackets of Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the Big Billion Days Sale 2026. As per the listing, the Galaxy S25 FE is set to be available in the Rs. 4X, XXX price range, effectively bringing it below Rs. 50,000. It was priced at Rs. 59,999.

The Galaxy S25 is confirmed to be available for under Rs. 60,000 during the Flipkart sale. It was launched with a price tag of Rs. 80,999. The Galaxy A36 is also teased to get a notable price cut and will cost under Rs. 30,000. The Galaxy F70 Pro is likely to be available below Rs. 30,000. The Galaxy F70e could cost less than Rs. 20,000.

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The flagship Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra models will also retail at discounted prices. The exact pricing for these smartphones has not yet been disclosed. We can expect Flipkart to announce more details about the deals as the Big Billion Days Sale approaches.

In addition to the sale price, you can avail payment-based discounts. Select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards will get up to 10 percent off on purchases. UPI-based payments will also get special discounts. Further, you can avail SuperCoin offers and EMI benefits.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is scheduled to start on October 9. As always, Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black and other select shoppers will get early access from October 8. Besides Samsung smartphones, iPhone models and Google's Pixel phones are confirmed to be available at discounted rates in the sale.

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