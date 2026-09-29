iQOO Pad Ultra has been launched in China alongside the iQOO 16 and iQOO Gaming Headset. The new tablet is said to be aimed at gaming and entertainment, with a large high-refresh-rate display, flagship-grade performance hardware and a large battery. It also brings several gaming-focused features, including a dedicated Q4 gaming chip and an advanced cooling system, while running OriginOS 7 HD. It also includes a Q-flex touch control system with a claimed 500Hz sampling rate for gaming.

iQOO Pad Ultra Price, Availability

The iQOO Pad Ultra price in China starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 92,900) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and the top-end 16GB + 1TB model cost CNY 7,199 (roughly Rs. 1,02,900) , CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,400) and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,28,600), respectively.

The tablet is offered in Star Silver and Twilight Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will go on sale in the country from October 5, with pre-orders for the device currently open via the Vivo China website.

iQOO Pad Ultra Specifications, Features

iQOO's latest Pad Ultra runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and sports an 8.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness and supports a touch sampling rate of up to 500Hz for gaming. An octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite-series processor powers the tablet, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It also carries iQOO's self-developed Q4 gaming chip, which is claimed to improve frame rates and image quality in supported games. The tablet supports features such as frame interpolation, super-resolution and enhanced graphics processing, according to the company.

iQOO Pad Ultra is equipped with a dedicated Q4 gaming chip

Photo Credit: iQOO

The iQOO Pad Ultra uses a five-layer cooling system with a large active cooling fan to manage heat during gaming. The setup has a total heat dissipation area of 23,253mm sq, along with dual air intakes and three fan speed levels. The company claims that the tablet can deliver up to 165fps in select games and supports features such as ray tracing, HDR enhancement, frame-rate interpolation and QNSS super-resolution rendering. For gaming controls, it gets a Q-flex system with a 500Hz sampling rate, dual X-axis linear motors and 4D vibration.

A 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera are included in the iQOO Pad Ultra. It also features a symmetrical four-speaker setup with Super Audio 8.0, a 10-band equaliser and spatial audio features. The audio system includes voice enhancement features for clearer conversations during gaming and calls.

The iQOO Pad Ultra packs a 9,020mAh typical-capacity battery, with support for 66W wired charging. The tablet also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It has a USB Type-C port and supports Type-C digital headphones. The tablet also supports PC-level productivity features, including WPS, CapCut and multi-device connectivity.

The iQOO Pad Ultra measures 197.36x126.25x5.74mm and weighs about 298g. iQOO is also offering a dual-sided gaming clamp and the iQOO G1 telescopic controller as optional accessories for gamers. The clamp holds the tablet securely during gameplay, while the telescopic controller adds physical game controls.

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