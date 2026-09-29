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  • Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Processing May Change From Galaxy S26 Ultra; Might Drop Dedicated 3X Telephoto Lens

Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Processing May Change From Galaxy S26 Ultra; Might Drop Dedicated 3X Telephoto Lens

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly produce warmer-looking colours compared with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 September 2026 19:50 IST
Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Processing May Change From Galaxy S26 Ultra; Might Drop Dedicated 3X Telephoto Lens

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to launch in early 2027

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera details leaked again
  • The Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to improve highlight handling
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad camera unit
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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. A new leak suggests that it could bring a notable change to its rear camera setup. The handset is said to be in the testing phase with only one dedicated telephoto camera. The 5x periscope telephoto camera is expected to remain in the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Compared with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to offer three changes to its camera processing.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Details Tipped

Tipster Ice Universe on X claimed that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will drop the dedicated 3x telephoto camera that has featured on previous Galaxy S Ultra models. It could continue using a 5x periscope telephoto camera. This suggests that the upcoming handset will jump directly from the 1x main camera to the 5x telephoto when switching between dedicated lenses.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Discussion
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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to use the ISOCELL HP6 main sensor, which is likely to be a customised version of Samsung's HPC sensor. The 5x camera reportedly retains its f/2.9 aperture.

For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel main camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera.

The rumoured hardware changes could come alongside a redesigned rear camera layout. Leaked renders have previously suggested that Samsung will use a new rear camera design in the Galaxy S27 Ultra. 

Samsung is also tipped to change the Galaxy S27 Ultra's image processing. In a separate post, the tipster claims that the upcoming phone will offer a warmer colour profile in overall image processing. This would mark a noticeable shift from the Galaxy S26 Ultra's cooler image style.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is also said to improve highlight handling, particularly when photographing small, bright subjects such as lights and illuminated signs. A light source that might previously appear bright yellow and close to overexposed will appear as a deeper orange on the new device, with better-controlled brightness. 

Further, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could offer reduced noise in shadows and dark areas, resulting in smoother overall photos and sharper night shots.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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