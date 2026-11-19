OpenAI has announced multiple new tools and improvements in ChatGPT. The company has launched a new specialised tool for its AI chatbot, dubbed ChatGPT for Accounting. The tool aims to help users with common accounting tasks, the AI giant said. The Accounting tool also lets users connect multiple third-party accounting software via plugins, helping them maintain records and accounting books. In addition, the Sam Altman-led tech giant released an update to ChatGPT's Live Dictation tool, bringing multiple improvements to the speech-to-text feature, which converts spoken words into a text-based prompt directly in the chat window.

ChatGPT for Accounting Features and Live Dictation Improvements

On Thursday, in a post on X, the AI giant announced that the new ChatGPT for Accounting tool is now available. The plugin aims to guide users on recurring accounting work, the company said. The new tool can help users prepare month-end reports, reconcile bank accounts, enter data, and maintain accounting books. Further, ChatGPT for Accounting is also claimed to help users prepare for financial audits.

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT Business users can now start downloading the Accounting plugin. ChatGPT for Accounting can work with multiple accounting tools, including BILL, Campfire, FreshBooks, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle QuickStart, QuickBooks Online, Rillet, and Xero. Users can download the available plugins for them to connect them to their ChatGPT account.

After downloading the Accounting plugin, ChatGPT users can provide their bank statement or payment export, along with ledgers, and ask the AI chatbot to “list proposed matches separately from possible duplicates”. The specialised tool can also highlight missing transactions and discrepancies in fees and currency. Users can also upload invoices and receipts to retrieve details such as vendor name, invoice number, amount, and suggested entries. Users can then compare the proposed entries with the invoices.

Separately, the company also announced that it has started rolling out a new update for Live Dictation in ChatGPT. The AI giant claims that the update improves the speed and reliability of the speech-to-text tool. The new Live Dictation update is currently rolling out globally to iOS, Android, web, and desktop ChatGPT apps. Further, the 10-minute Live Dictation streaming has also been removed, said ChatGPT Voice's Atty Eleti.