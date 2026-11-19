DacityCoin, the new memecoin based on Grand Theft Auto VI, has been listed on Bitrue, with USDT perpetual futures trading available at up to 10x leverage. Trading of DACITYCOIN/USDT was set to start at 12:00 UTC on November 18, one day before Rockstar Games was set to release GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Bitrue referred to DacityCoin as a Solana meme coin inspired by GTA 6 in the exchange listing announcement.

Bitrue Also Lists Leveraged Futures Contracts for HYPE and TRX

The exchange announced the contract along with the perpetual futures based on Hyperliquid's HYPE and TRON's TRX tokens. The maximum leverage for both tokens was 75x, while DACITYCOIN had a lower leverage limit at Bitrue. DacityCoin utilises USDT as the settlement asset for the contract. As stated by Bitrue in their futures guide, traders will have to first deposit USDT into the futures account and then open their positions. Long positions profit from an increase in the contract price, while short positions profit from a decrease in the contract price. The contract enables traders to be exposed to changes in price without needing to own the Solana token.

If the margin is set to its maximum at 10x leverage, then $100 (roughly Rs. 9,300) of initial margin allows for $1,000 (roughly Rs. 93,200) of exposure without fees and funding. This means that for a 1 percent movement in the price of the contract, there will be a $10 (roughly Rs. 932) movement in the position, which is equal to 10 percent of the initial margin. The maximum leverage is 10x, and the trader may decide on another level of leverage.

The guide by Bitrue differentiates between the mark price that is used in its futures system and the last price at which the contract was traded. Bitrue defines the mark price as an amalgamation of prices to minimise the effect of a sudden price change on the liquidation process. There is also an index price shown in the interface, and it is based on the prices from more than one exchange.

A perpetual contract has no set expiry date. On Bitrue's trading platform, a funding rate is displayed alongside a countdown. When the funding rate is positive, longs pay shorts at the funding timestamp, and vice versa.

The GTA 6 trailer features the name “DacityCoin” written on a stunt plane. This particular coin was announced on Bitrue, with a description of the real-world version being based on the game. On Solana, several tokens share that name. For instance, Meteora shows a trading pool on DEX Screener for DacityCoin using the ticker DCTY, paired with SOL. Another token uses the spaced name Dacity Coin. On Bitrue, the listing announcement shows that the token's native asset is DACITYCOIN, while the futures pair is not specified with a Solana mint address.