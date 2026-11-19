Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm, Vi Business, has added WhatsApp Business Solutions to its portfolio in India. The new offering gives businesses another way to connect with customers and manage conversations through the popular messaging platform. The solutions are designed for both MSMEs and large enterprises, with features to suit their different needs. The launch also adds a new channel to Vi Business' existing Business Communication portfolio, which serves enterprise customers with communication services.

Vi Business WhatsApp Business Solutions: Features

Vi Business says its new WhatsApp Business Solutions cater to MSMEs and large enterprises through separate offerings. The MSME solution provides a standalone service with digital onboarding and customer engagement tools, while the enterprise offering includes AI-powered automation and integration with existing communication platforms.

MSMEs can complete the onboarding process in under 15 minutes through the Vi website, according to the company. The online process covers plan selection, payment and activation. The service also supports bulk broadcasts for alerts, updates and promotions, along with ready-made templates, interactive buttons and catalogues. Businesses can use built-in analytics to track message delivery, responses and customer engagement.

For large enterprises, the solution includes AI-powered chatbots, intelligent chat handling and predictive personalisation. Vi Business also offers integration with its existing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) offerings, allowing companies to manage WhatsApp messaging and voice alongside SMS, email and live chat. The enterprise package also includes WhatsApp Voice Calling, analytics and premier Meta support.

Vi also recently introduced four voice-only prepaid plans in India, priced between Rs. 179 and Rs. 206. The recharges offer unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS, with validity ranging from 25 days to one month. The plans were launched in line with a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directive requiring operators to offer standalone voice and SMS recharge options.