Apple announced the finalists for its 2026 App Store Awards on Wednesday. The Cupertino-based tech giant is recognising the developers behind some of the year's notable apps and games across its device portfolio and services. This year's shortlist includes 45 developers competing across various categories covering the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple Arcade. Apple will announce the winners in the coming weeks.

2026 App Store Awards Finalists

In a newsroom post, Apple said that its App Store editorial team selects the finalists each year, recognising apps and games for their technical and creative achievements. The 2026 list covers 11 categories. There are three finalists each for the device and gaming categories, alongside six app and six game finalists in the Cultural Impact category.

The iPhone App of the Year finalists include ElevenReader, which uses AI voices to read text aloud; (Not Boring) Camera, which turns the iPhone into a customisable retro-style camera; and Raylie, a flight companion that offers a personalised travel experience.

For the iPhone Game of the Year award, Apple has shortlisted BALL x PIT, DAVE THE DIVER, and Gambonanza. The titles offer different takes on brick-breaker gameplay, underwater exploration, and chess, respectively.

The iPad App of the Year category features mood-board app Cosmos, children's learning platform Kiddopia, and Mockup, which helps users design websites and applications. Meanwhile, the iPad Game of the Year finalists are Aniimo, Arknights: Endfield, and Where Winds Meet.

On Mac, the App of the Year finalists include Paste, a clipboard management tool; Things 3, a task management app; and Ulysses, a writing application. The Mac Game of the Year shortlist features the cooperative puzzle game Big Walk, the mystery title Blue Prince, and the action-adventure game Crimson Desert.

Apple has also announced the finalists for Apple Arcade Game of the Year. The shortlisted titles are Perchang World, PowerWash Simulator, and Pusheen's Place.

For Apple Vision Pro, the App of the Year finalists include Adobe Premiere, which lets users edit videos on a spatial canvas; MLB, which offers baseball livestreams from behind home plate; and Museas, which turns a living room into an art gallery. The Vision Pro Game of the Year category features Cueva de las Manos, Ping Pong Club, and Spatial Ops.

The Apple Watch App of the Year finalists are fitness insights app Bevel, lunar events tracker Moonlitt, and StressWatch, which reports real-time stress levels. On Apple TV, the shortlisted apps include Case Solved: The London Files, Letterboxd, and Pocket Casts.

The company has also recognised apps and games that have made a difference in people's lives or communities through the Cultural Impact category. The App finalists include Brilliant, which teaches mathematics and science; chilli, which helps users take political action for the planet; Hearing Buddy, designed to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing follow conversations; Karrot, which supports local circular economies; setlog, which brings more authenticity to social media; and Unedo, a Spanish-learning app.

The Cultural Impact Game finalists are and Roger, Consume Me, PancitoMerge, Sago Mini Jinja's Garden, Spilled!, and Tiny Bookshop. Apple said these titles explore themes ranging from personal experiences and eating disorders to cultural identity, family play, environmental awareness, and inclusive communities.

Apple will announce the 2026 App Store winners in the coming weeks.