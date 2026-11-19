Nothing is gearing up to introduce its first AI-native device next month. In recent days, the company has teased the design of the upcoming product, which is confirmed to feature a metal case with pill-shaped LEDs, encased in a textured body. Ahead of its debut, a tipster has leaked the first image of Nothing's upcoming AI device, which offers a clearer look at the hardware. It appears to be a compact, button-led device with a slim rectangular body, a dedicated control labelled Talk, and red and green indicator lights.

Nothing's First AI Device Design (Leaked)

Tipster Yogesh Brar shared an image on X showing a device with a narrow, elongated rectangular body finished in a dark shade. It appears to have a two-part construction, with a slim panel running along one side and a larger section housing the physical controls. The overall design looks more like a small dedicated tool instead of a conventional wearable.

BREAKING First look at Nothing's upcoming first AI product. Confirmed through sources. A tiny device that fits in the palm, with physical buttons on the sides. Interestingly, one of the buttons is labelled 'TALK'. So is it a Live translator? AI voice recorder? Smart notes taker? What do you think this is? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 19, 2026

Among the most noticeable details in the leaked image is a rectangular physical button labelled Talk. A small circular control appears just below it, while two pill-shaped indicator lights, one red and the other green, sit near the bottom. A tiny opening also appears near the opposite end.

While its purpose is unclear, it could be a microphone for voice input.

Nothing has already confirmed that its AI-native device will not feature a display. This means the Talk button shown in the image could be key to how users interact with the device. As the name suggests, it may let users start a conversation, record audio, or issue voice commands.

The two indicator lights, meanwhile, could provide basic feedback about the device's status or recording activity. However, the Carl Pei-led company has not confirmed their functions.

Brar did not share any specifications or details about the device's functionality. In the post, the tipster suggested that it could be a live translator, an AI voice recorder or a smart note-taking device. This leaves the exact use case open to speculation.

The leak follows a series of teasers from Nothing CEO Carl Pei. In an earlier post on X, Pei confirmed that the company's first AI-native product would launch in December and would not feature a screen. He also argued the product couldn't simply be an app, positioning it instead as a dedicated hardware tool.

In a subsequent teaser, Pei showed what appeared to be a metal-bodied device with rounded corners, a textured finish, two pill-shaped red and green LEDs, and a physical button marked in red. The leaked image corroborates these details and confirms the overall form factor.