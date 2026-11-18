OpenAI has launched the GPT‑6.2 Astra and GPT‑6.2 Sol AI models. The GPT-6.2 Astra focuses on complex professional tasks, coding, and scientific research, while GPT‑6.2 Sol is designed for everyday tasks. The AI company says the new models deliver better results on demanding tasks with fewer output tokens. The company says that on the Agents' Last Exam benchmark, GPT-6.2 Astra outperformed GPT-6 Astra. GPT‑6.2 Astra and GPT‑6.2 Sol are available for users now through ChatGPT Work, Codex, and the OpenAI API.

OpenAI GPT-6.2 Astra, Sol Availability, Pricing

In a blog post, OpenAI detailed GPT‑6.2 Astra and GPT‑6.2 Sol models. As mentioned, the former is intended for demanding work like creating presentations, spreadsheets and documents. It will also be used for coding, website development, gaming and 3D designs.

GPT-6.2 Sol, on the other hand, is suitable for regular tasks and multi-step workflows. The company says the new model offers improved performance and efficiency over GPT-6.1 Sol, and lets users complete more tasks within the same usage limits.

GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol are currently available to Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users in ChatGPT Work and Codex. The company confirmed that Developers can access both models through the OpenAI API. Ultrafast is available for both models at launch.

The company states that on the On Agents' Last Exam benchmark, GPT-6.2 Astra surpassed GPT-6 Astra by 5.2 points while costing less than one-third as much. It also scored 5.5 points higher than Claude Fable 5.2 at just 5 percent of the latter's cost.

GPT-6.2 Astra API pricing starts at $8 (roughly Rs. 700) per million input tokens and $40 (roughly Rs. 3,000) per million output tokens. Cached input tokens are priced at $0.40 (roughly Rs. 35) per million tokens.

GPT-6.2 Sol, meanwhile, is priced at $2 (roughly Rs. 165) per million input tokens and $10 (roughly Rs. 875) per million output tokens. Cached input tokens cost $0.10 (roughly Rs. 9) per million tokens.

OpenAI says GPT-6.2 Astra has lower API pricing than its predecessor, while GPT-6.2 Sol retains the pricing of GPT-6.1 Sol. The company says both GPT‑6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol have improved cyber capabilities. They are claimed to find and exploit vulnerabilities more effectively. They are said to offer secure code generation and security patch development. Both models meet the Critical threshold for cybersecurity under OpenAI's Preparedness Framework⁠.