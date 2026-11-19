OnePlus started rolling out ColorOS 17, the latest version of its Android 17-based operating system, for various devices ahead of schedule. The Pete Lau-led brand is currently rolling out the stable ColorOS 17 update for the OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 smartphones in India. The latest software release brings system-level upgrades and new AI capabilities to the two Nord series handsets. OnePlus announced the rollout on its community forum, with separate build numbers for both Nord series models. The update is likely reaching release candidate users first.

OnePlus announced the stable ColorOS 17 rollout for the Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 in India through separate announcements on its community forum. The update is being distributed in batches.

The ColorOS 17 update for the OnePlus Nord 6 carries the firmware version CPH2793_17.0.0.100(EX01), while the Nord CE 6 is receiving version CPH2805_17.0.0.101(EX01). A OnePlus Nord 6 user reported that the update is around 3.28GB. It could be the release candidate build.

OnePlus has also shared detailed changelogs for both smartphones, outlining the changes and additions included in the ColorOS 17 update.

The ColorOS 17 update is rolling out over the air (OTA) in batches. Eligible Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 users should receive a notification when the update becomes available. Users can manually check by going to Settings > System > System updates> Download and Install.

ColorOS 17 was unveiled in October with new system-level AI features and other software changes. The operating system arrived on the OnePlus 15 last month, and the company has confirmed it will bring it to more compatible devices in the coming weeks.

ColorOS 17 brings a new fluid design to the OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6. It adds a downward collapse effect for Lock screen notifications. With the latest update, the Lock screen clock font dynamically adjusts its size based on notification content.

ColorOS 17 introduces a Quick Settings design, rotation animations for apps running in landscape mode, and redesigned system apps. The update includes an enhanced Laminar Flow Engine and smarter background app management. It has new AI features like AI Suggest, Live Alerts, and AI Highlights. Support FOR more languages for AI model-powered translation and a new Translate app.

ColorOS 17 allow users to view photos and videos from certain third-party devices directly in Photos. It brings OSee, which integrates the system's AI vision capabilities. Other changes include upgrades to document scanning and the AI Hyper Clarity algorithm.