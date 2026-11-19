OnePlus started rolling out ColorOS 17, the latest version of its Android 17-based operating system, for various devices ahead of schedule. The Pete Lau-led brand is currently rolling out the stable ColorOS 17 update for the OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 smartphones in India. The latest software release brings system-level upgrades and new AI capabilities to the two Nord series handsets. OnePlus announced the rollout on its community forum, with separate build numbers for both Nord series models. The update is likely reaching release candidate users first.
OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6 ColorOS 17 Update Details
OnePlus announced the stable ColorOS 17 rollout for the Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 in India through separate announcements on its community forum. The update is being distributed in batches.
The ColorOS 17 update for the OnePlus Nord 6 carries the firmware version CPH2793_17.0.0.100(EX01), while the Nord CE 6 is receiving version CPH2805_17.0.0.101(EX01). A OnePlus Nord 6 user reported that the update is around 3.28GB. It could be the release candidate build.
OnePlus has also shared detailed changelogs for both smartphones, outlining the changes and additions included in the ColorOS 17 update.
The ColorOS 17 update is rolling out over the air (OTA) in batches. Eligible Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 users should receive a notification when the update becomes available. Users can manually check by going to Settings > System > System updates> Download and Install.
ColorOS 17 was unveiled in October with new system-level AI features and other software changes. The operating system arrived on the OnePlus 15 last month, and the company has confirmed it will bring it to more compatible devices in the coming weeks.
ColorOS 17 brings a new fluid design to the OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6. It adds a downward collapse effect for Lock screen notifications. With the latest update, the Lock screen clock font dynamically adjusts its size based on notification content.
ColorOS 17 introduces a Quick Settings design, rotation animations for apps running in landscape mode, and redesigned system apps. The update includes an enhanced Laminar Flow Engine and smarter background app management. It has new AI features like AI Suggest, Live Alerts, and AI Highlights. Support FOR more languages for AI model-powered translation and a new Translate app.
ColorOS 17 allow users to view photos and videos from certain third-party devices directly in Photos. It brings OSee, which integrates the system's AI vision capabilities. Other changes include upgrades to document scanning and the AI Hyper Clarity algorithm.
OnePlus Nord 6 FAQs
What are the main features of the OnePlus Nord 6?
The OnePlus Nord 6 is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and a 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 32MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 80W wired charging, backed by a 9000mAh battery. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform processor and comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord 6 is available in 3 colour options.
When was the OnePlus Nord 6 released?
The OnePlus Nord 6 was launched on April 7, 2026.
Where can I buy the OnePlus Nord 6?
You can buy the OnePlus Nord 6 through the official OnePlus website, e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, and select retail stores across India.