Apple started rolling out the first beta version of the iOS 27.3 update to testers and developers earlier this week. The update reportedly brings multiple new features, adding face unlock capability to the iPhone Duo, which currently relies on the Touch ID sensor for authentication. A beta tester now claims the iOS 27.3 update could also introduce Siri AI usage limits. However, Apple's AI-powered bot reportedly generated responses to simple user queries even after reaching the threshold. Apple's competitor, Samsung, is also reportedly planning to introduce Galaxy AI plans with usage limits, while placing new AI tools behind a paywall.

Siri AI Usage Limits Spotted in iOS 27.3 Beta

In a post on X, iOS developer Ben (@idocode01) claims that Apple has introduced Siri AI usage limits with the iOS 27.3 beta update. He has also shared screenshots of the alert. After a user hits the Siri AI usage limit, Apple shows them a prompt to upgrade their iCloud+ plan. The iOS developer added that he currently pays for the $9.99 iCloud+ plan. The Siri AI usage-limit notification appeared when the user asked Apple's AI agent to turn off his “Lounge TV”.

However, Siri AI did complete the assigned task. Moreover, the iOS developer noted that Apple's AI chatbot continued to answer simple questions. Meanwhile, it stopped generating responses to more complex prompts, like “Compare height to the Statue of Liberty and the Burj Khalifa, how much does it cost to make[?]”. The developer also said that he hit the daily Siri AI usage limit after 40 requests “in the whole day”.

Apple recently started rolling out the iOS 27.3 beta update. The update reportedly introduces a new face unlock feature for the iPhone Duo, following criticism of slower Touch ID authentication and passcode entry. It uses the front-facing camera on the foldable's cover display. In addition, the beta version is said to introduce the Close to Lock feature, which can be toggled on from the Display and Brightness settings menu.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that Samsung is planning to introduce a Galaxy AI premium subscription. The tech giant might offer two subscription tiers, namely Standard and Max. According to the report, the Galaxy AI Max subscription will offer access to new AI-powered tools and a 4x usage limit compared to the standard plan.